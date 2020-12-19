LAKE CITY — For one day only, customers who buy gift certificates at nine restaurants in Lake City will receive double the amount of money they spend.
The Lake City Chamber of Commerce is participating in Consumers Energy's "Our Town" gift card effort, which is providing $500,000 to support shopping in 55 communities throughout the state.
Consumers Energy is providing holiday shoppers with a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards they buy through local Chambers of Commerce and downtown organizations, doubling the amount they can spend in downtowns across the state.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the communities we serve, and every community has seen those businesses feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,‘ said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience.
“With Our Town, we want to end the year by spreading cheer. We are putting dollars directly into shoppers’ hands to help them stretch their budgets and give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns.‘
“We thank Consumers Energy for taking a meaningful step to help small businesses that have felt the impact of the pandemic,‘ said Rich Studley, president and CEO of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. “Our Town focuses on our Michigan hometowns and puts dollars in the hands of businesses that keep Michiganders at work this holiday season.‘
Roger Morgenstern, public information officer with Consumers Energy, said in this area, they've allocated funds to both the Lake City Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Cadillac Association.
Morgenstern said local chambers and downtown organizations are allowed to set up the Our Town program how they see fit.
"That way the program can be tailored for what's best in each community," Morgenstern said. "This is our way to help spur local business patronage."
Michelle Reichert, with the Lake City Chamber of Commerce, said they were originally awarded $3,500 as part of the program but after Consumers Energy saw how much support they were receiving online, they added another $3,000, bringing the total matching amount to $6,500.
The way the program will work in Lake City is this: customers who go to any of the nine participating businesses on Saturday will be able to buy gift certificates worth $20, which can be spent at that individual business. There is no limit to the number of gift certificates a person can buy but each business has only 36 available for sale. After purchasing a gift certificate (or certificates), Reichert will cut them a check for double the amount.
Reichert said they've decided to spotlight local restaurants, which have been hit particularly hard by the dine-in limitations imposed by the state to control the spread of COVID-19.
Participating restaurants are A and L Trading Post, Lake City Taphouse, BC Pizza, Don's American Pizza, Lake City Family Diner, The Patio on the Main, 2 The Moon Bakery, Pancho Villa Mexican Grill and the Shoreline Cafe.
Reichert said the Our Town effort is a great opportunity for local restaurants to end the year on the strong note and for customers to get a bigger bang for their buck.
Since announcing the program on social media, Reichert said the response from the community has been incredible; a number of people even asked to be on a list of customers who will purchase any gift vouchers that me be left over after Saturday.
"This community is wrapping around its local businesses," Reichert said. "Each one of these restaurants in staples in the community, so we're supporting our neighbors with this program."
Tereesa Arn, Downtown Cadillac Association board member, said they were still working out the details of their program. She said she'll likely have news to share about what they're doing this weekend.
In addition to the Our Town program being held this weekend in Lake City, Reichert said they're also hosting a promotional event centered around are florists and the nursing home.
"Send a holiday flower bowl to Autumnwood nursing home in McBain from Arletta’s Flowers and make the residents day a little brighter and help our local florist end the year on a positive note," reads a press release issued by the Lake City Chamber of Commerce.
For $20, you can adopt a community resident at Autumnwood Nursing Facility this season. Stop in this Saturday and Arletta’s will do all the work. Your $20 gift will include a flower arrangement and delivery to someone special in Autumnwood Nursing Home.
