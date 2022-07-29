EVART — Youths from across Osceola County gathered at the Fairgrounds Thursday to show off their dairy cows.
The Osceola County 4H/FFA Fair has been in full swing since July 23, and so far, the fairgrounds have seen rabbits, goats, sheep and swine. But it was finally dairy’s time to shine.
Judging began promptly at 9 a.m. near the livestock barns. Kids and teens from various animal clubs first lead their cows out into the ring, then lined them up for judges to get a better look at their size and stature.
Fair participant Tiffany Todd said appearance is everything when it comes to showing dairy, especially size and cleanliness of the udder. Todd came to the fair from Reed City to show her Brown Swiss cow named Avery.
To prepare for showing, she said she made sure Avery’s udder was well clipped and looking good. Although the state of her cow is most important, Todd had to prepare herself for showing as well. Rounds of animal judging for older age groups will often include a quiz-like portion. Questions are not revealed to participants ahead of time, so it can be difficult to study, but Todd still tries.
“The night before, me and my mom usually go out and practice questions and parts,” she said. “But sometimes you’ve just gotta do it the best you can.”
It’s been nine years since Todd starting showing animals. She began working mainly with calves and heifers, which are cows that have never born calves. By her fifth year, she was showing only cows and said she enjoys working with them most, because they’re more physically impressive.
At 16 years old, Todd has about three years left to continue showing. Once she’s aged out, she hopes to help out younger 4-H participants and teach them how to show, like 21-year-old Brett White.
White spent several years showing, but recently decided to make the switch to guiding kids in showmanship.
“It’s a lot of fun just to see younger kids enjoy what I did when I was little,” she said. “It’s a nice change.”
As a guide, White’s main role is helping kids walk their calves and heifers around the ring, and keep them from coming loose. She also helps by preparing the animals through a process called breaking, so that they’re tame when the kids take over.
“You’ve gotta pet them and play with them,” she said. “And then as they start to get older, rope them, and just tie them up and tame them.”
Joining White in her guiding duties was 16-year-old Sara Atteberry, who spent Tuesday and Wednesday in her own showmanship events. She decided to stick around Thursday and help the little ones as well.
“I just let them be next to me and kind of hold the rope, so they can really get a feel for what it’s like to be next to an animal that’s bigger than you,” she said.
To Atteberry, it’s important for kids to start showing animals at a young age, because it allows them to practice showmanship from their childhood into their adult years. She said it’s a lifetime experience that they’ll never forget.
Just a few barns over from dairy were rabbits, and while showing took place Monday, a new demonstration called rabbit hopping was added to Thursday’s schedule. This year, rabbit hopping was open from 10 a.m. to noon as a way to get kids familiar with the activity. It will be brought back for summer 2023 as an official event, complete with judging and ribbons.
Kaitlynn Oliver made use of the bunny hopping period to have some competition-free fun after showing her rabbit, Sponge, earlier in the week. It was Oliver’s first year showing with rabbits, but she was named Grand Champion in Showmanship.
“It’s pretty cool,” she said. “Especially to go out with a rabbit that you just got a little bit ago that you’ve put a lot of time into, and go in and win something big on your first year with them.”
Oliver made the switch to rabbits after showing chickens and goats in years past. She said she’ll be continuing with rabbits and bringing Sponge back to the fair next year.
