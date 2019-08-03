SEARS — Whether you own hundreds of acres on a farm or a house with no more than a standard lawn and garden, Morgan Composting wants to show you how to best take care of your property and the soil it sits on.
Morgan Composting in Sears will be hosting its annual Dairy Doo Demo Day on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On top of getting a tour of the composting facility, home and farm owners will be able to split into two tracks to learn about how to best take care of their land in a sustainable way.
The track for farmers will cover topics like the best practices for spreading with different equipment, soil health and application timing with Brian Levene from Michigan State University and watch a spreading demonstration on one of Morgan Composting's fields.
The homeowner track will cover how to grow an organic and sustainable lawn, raised bed gardening how to's and food plot equipment.
"There will be some information on the nutrients and minerals that go into the ground or raised bed so homeowners can grow the best food or flowers they can." Morgan Composting marketing representative Trisha Dodd said.
Once homeowners get a chance to hear about the importance of soil health, they will then get to learn about a sustainable and safely cared for lawn.
"People don't always think about this," said Dodd, "but what you put on the grass really matters. Kids and pets roll around on it, you walk on it, so having safer alternatives to chemicals is really important to a families health."
Finally, Justin Morgan is looking forward to teaching the avid hunters in the area about food plots as an alternative to baiting this fall.
"With baiting not being allowed, food plots are a great way to attract animals and hunt," said Dodd. "Justin is excited to explain food plots to the hunters and teach them what kind of seed mixes to use and where the best spots are to place a food plot."
Overall, the day is focused on teaching people about alternative ways to care for their properties and keep them as healthy as possible, said Dodd.
"I think people are becoming much much more aware of where their food comes from and how what they put into the earth affects the future generations," Dodd said.
Lunch will be provided after the group tracks and the facility tour of Morgan Composting along with music and two $500 gift card drawings so people can start applying what they learned throughout the day.
Tickets can be purchased from Morgan Composting before the event for $20 by calling 231-734-2451, visiting dairydoo.com. Tickets can be purchased the same day at registration for $25 starting at 8:15 a.m. Morgan Composting is located at 4353 US 10 just east of Evart.
