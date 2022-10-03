Damage to Cherry Street home 'significant' after early morning fire Sunday

CADILLAC — Fire did major damage to a Cadillac home early Sunday morning.
According to a Cadillac Fire Department press release, at 5:19 a.m. on Oct. 2, units were dispatched to what was reported as a house fire at 716 Cherry St.
Units arrived on scene at 5:22 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from the rear of the residence. The occupants had exited the residence prior to CFD arriving.
Fire crews deployed a fire attack line to the rear of the building and began extinguishing the exterior portion of the fire as that was where the majority of the flames were, according to the press release. Crews then began an interior fire attack with a secondary line and extinguished all visible flames. Salvage and overhaul operations then began, and fire was found in multiple spots in the attic space.
Fire damage to the home was significant, as was smoke damage throughout the structure.
No injuries were reported. The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted by Haring Township Fire Department and Mobile Medical Response.
Information on the cause of the fire was not immediately available.
