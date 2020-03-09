CADILLAC — After a night filled with ball gowns, dancing and pizza the first Second Chance Prom is estimated to have raised almost $15,000 for Oasis.
Originally looking at a goal of $10,000 to put in its general fund, the prom event raised around $8,000 in sponsorship and reached around $13,000 with ticket sales, Donor Relations and Volunteer Coordinator Jesse Guest-Felsk said.
“We are still calculating just how much we raised last night,‘ she said. “But with around 150 people there, the cash bar and other contributions, I think it is safe to say we crushed our goal and are in the $15,000 range.‘
The money raised at the Second Chance Prom will go toward the Oasis family resource center for domestic and sexual violence survivors of Wexford and Missaukee counties’ general fund to help with shelter expenses, emergency client needs and employee overtime not covered by grant funds.
“As an organization that works under grant funding, spending is very structured and specific,‘ Guest-Felsk said. “Having money in a general fund really allows us to be more creative with what we can provide for our clients.‘
The event also helped promote Oasis’ second-hand clothing store, Second Chance, as a place for people to get their evening wear from a decade of their choosing.
For $35 or $40 at the door, guests 21-years-old and older could enjoy a night of dancing, dressing up from their favorite decade and taking a prom photo donated by Sisters Studios.
“The night was so much fun,‘ Guest-Felsk said. “It felt really nostalgic for a lot of people.‘
Guest-Felsk said she even spoke to couples who were excited to go as they never went to prom together.
“There were couples who came that never went to prom or one of them didn’t get to go when they were younger,‘ she said. “It was even just some couples’ first prom together as they met later in life. It was just nice to give people this opportunity.‘
With the success of this year, Guest-Felsk said she plans on making this a yearly event and to get even more participation as the year goes on.
