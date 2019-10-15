CADILLAC — Prominent members of the Cadillac area sashayed on stage to popular tunes Saturday night.
From the “rockabilly jazz‘ number featuring a TV news producer to a tap number set to “Uptown Funk‘ featuring a city council member, the music was diverse, the costumes colorful and spirits were high.
The event is designed to get folks to open their wallets — attendees can buy extra votes to cast for their favorites.
And there was an extra challenge this year; at the end of the event, YMCA of Cadillac Executive Director Mike Kelso announced that somebody had anonymously pledged $20,000 to the YMCA — provided the Y also receives a matching donation.
Kelso encouraged folks to contact him regarding the matching donation.
The “Dancing with the Y Stars‘ event is a major fundraiser for the YMCA, and the room was packed with supporters of the cause — and the contestants.
This year, Kevin Baker and Jamie Thompson were the peoples’ choice winners, while Craig Bass and Lori Noaker were the judges’ choice winners.
Baker and Thompson performed a “rockabilly jazz‘ number while Noaker and Baas performed to a mash-up of famous 1980s movie music.
Laura and Scott Powell performed a cha cha and merengue combination; Beth Rzepka-Alto and Chris Brinks performed a two-step; Vicky Ball and James Curtis performed a contemporary freestyle; Jennifer White-Seymour and Casey Boyer performed comic relief/jazz funk; Amber Herlein and Jason Johnston performed a hip hop dance; Traci Warner and Corey Wiggins performed a cheer dance and Shari Spoelman and Derek Larrance tap-danced their way to intermission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.