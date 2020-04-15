Daughter of Cadillac man who died from COVID-19 speaks out about virus

CADILLAC — Krystal Roper hopes her family's grief and loss will educate the Cadillac area about the current COVID-19 pandemic.
It is not a hoax or just like the flu. It is real. It is dangerous. It killed her dad.
On April 11, David Pedrin took his last breath at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, which was aided by a ventilator. He was 68.
He wasn't surrounded by family and his friends. He didn't have the chance to say good-bye or to give a final hug to those he cared for the most.
Instead, like many other people who have died in Michigan from COVID-19, he is a sobering reminder of how quickly it can move. He also is a reminder of how dangerous and potentially deadly this novel virus can be.
In Wexford County, Pedrin has, in a way, become the face of the virus. He is proof of how quickly things can take a turn for the worse. Krystal hopes by telling her dad's story so soon after his death, people in the area will understand the measures in place are not meant to harm, but rather to help keep people safe.
"I was one that thought it was like the flu. It's not that bad," she said. "When it hit my dad it opened our eyes. This is pretty serious."
WHO WAS DAVID PEDRIN?
David Allen Pedrin was born and raised in Cadillac. He grew up modestly and Krystal described her father's childhood home as a poor one. Both of his parents worked at the Elk's Lodge and the Moose Lodge, so he was raised around the community and learned early on the importance of helping the community.
Krystal said after he graduated in 1969 from Cadillac High School, he became a truck driver. It was a profession he continued until he retired in 2017.
From 1969 until sometime in the 1980s, Krystal said her dad worked as a furniture hauler. The job took him all over the contiguous 48 states. From the late 1980s until he retired, she said he hauled wood chips to the co-gen plants in McBain and Grayling.
Once he started hauling for the logging company, Krystal said her dad started becoming active in another passion of his— racing. His boss at the logging company was into drag racing at Northern Michigan Dragway in Kaleva and soon Krystal said her dad started helping with building the dragsters.
"He had a huge passion for wrenching on race cars and regular vehicles. Most of the people he was friends with and worked with raced at Kaleva," she said.
In addition to the drag races, Krystal said he also had a great passion for riding motorcycles. After he retired in 2017, he also worked with two of his closest friends, John and Chris Vanderlip, traveling the state selling hot rod items and memorabilia.
"He was very caring and very supportive. He would do anything I asked," Krystal said of her father.
A DANGEROUS JOB
During his time as a truck driver, Krystal said her father was in multiple crashes.
He was hit by a plow truck, hit by a train and he even was picked up by a tornado in the late 1970s or early 1980s while hauling furniture through Kentucky. As a result of his multiple crashes, she said her dad sustained multiple injuries including bruised lungs. He also suffered a heart attack.
In 2017, he got one of his feet crushed in a wood chipper and as a result, he lost some toes on that foot. He also decided it might be time to retire.
At the time, those injuries were bad. Once he healed and recovered, however, Krystal said the family never thought it would be one of the deciding factors in his death.
IT MOVES FAST
On Wednesday, March 25, Krystal said her parents were both at her house for dinner. Since she lives down the road from them, it was not uncommon.
During their conversations that night, she asked her dad if he could work on her brakes. He told her to bring her vehicle on Thursday (March 26). So she did that and he fixed her brakes. During dinner and when she went to her parent's house, he was feeling fine.
On March 27, Krystal said he did some yard work, but it was cold. When he came in, Krystal said he mentioned he didn't feel well but figured it was weather-related. On March 28, he started feeling worse. He vomited and had stomach issues, but he still thought it was from doing yard work in the cold.
He felt that way for a couple of days.
On April 2, Krystal said her dad still wasn't feeling well and decided it was time to call his doctor. He told the doctor he had a cough, a "blah feeling," and a headache. Krystal said he had a mild, low-grade fever, but the doctor said he didn't fit the criteria for COVID-19 on that day. Instead, the doctor gave him antibiotics and Krystal said she went and picked them up.
On April 4, Krystal said her mother called and told her he was not doing well.
"He was experiencing labor breathing. He knew we were there, but he had a blank look on his face. We called the ambulance. They came, loaded him up and took him to the hospital," she said. "Later that night he was hooked up to a ventilator."
The doctors told them he had bi-lateral pneumonia, Krystal said. It was at that point, he was tested for COVID-19. He was sedated and hooked up to the ventilator. His first night in the hospital was shaky and Krystal said the doctor didn't think he would make it through the night.
Despite that diagnosis, he did and on April 5 they opted to flip him from his back to his stomach to help ease the stress on his lungs. On April 5 and April 6, Krystal said were "good days," but on Tuesday, April 7 her dad started showing signs of carbon monoxide. His kidneys also were showing signs of shutting down.
The next day, her father had dialysis and Thursday, April 9 he rebounded a little. On April 10, however, Krystal said they were given a "doom and gloom" report. He was given his second round of dialysis that night. After that, Krystal said her dad's kidney values were improving.
She went to sleep but was at 5:40 a.m. April 11 the family got the call they had been dreading. Her father had lost his battle and died. The last week had been a roller coaster of emotions.
She said the doctors told the family all his previous injuries and ailments contributed to why the virus hit him so hard. He had scar tissue and as a result, the body had a hard time trying to heal through it.
The last time, Krystal got to talk with her dad was on April 4, but the last time she had a meaningful conversation was on April 2. It was the day he first talked to a doctor about his illness. They were joking around then she went and got his prescriptions.
"Just be aware it is not a joke," Krystal said. "It is serious."
THE NEW NORMAL
Dealing with a death in the family is tough, but under the circumstances, Krystal said it is much harder.
Since the family was exposed to her dad and COVID-19, she said they have to quarantine. While everyone is supposed to minimize their interaction with others, Krystal said her family can't go outside. They can't go to the store. They have to stay in their house.
They are having to check their temperatures twice a day, and are on a heavy regiment of Vitamin C, Zinc and multivitamins. So far, no one has a fever or signs of COVID-19.
"We were very concerned about one of us breaking with it, especially my mom. She is 73," Krystal said. "We are supposed to get off quarantine on Friday or Saturday. I have a sister in Oscoda and she can't be here."
She said they can't be tested for COVID-19 until someone spikes a fever or they have a symptom. She said she is OK with that because she doesn't want a test to be used on them when they are currently symptom-free.
She also said with things the way they are, they are going to wait to have a funeral so everyone who wishes can attend. She is hopeful things will get better and if people respect and follow the guidelines things will calm down.
Although some of her family were questioning why she wanted to talk about something so personal, Krystal said she is hoping to turn her dad's death into a positive. She wants his death to bring awareness to the community and help to show this is serious. She also is doing it to honor her dad.
"He was very caring and supported his community," she said.