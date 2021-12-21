Daughter receiving new recliner after assisting others

CADILLAC — Throughout much of her life, LeRoy native Sue Holmes said she has dealt with various health issues.
At 12 years old, Holmes said she dealt with scoliosis and ended up needing a spinal fusion at age 15. The procedure essentially disabled her from then on out. Later in life, she said she battled knee issues and had to have both her knees replaced, with one of those procedures occurring this year.
To top things off, she said she has also had problems with her wrist and shoulder.
“I always deal with some kind of physical thing, but I keep going,” Holmes said. “You just can’t take me down completely. I’ve just got to keep going and try to take care of and look after my mom and do what I can.”
For the past 15 years, Holmes said she has slept on her couch because it has become difficult to make it upstairs to her bedroom.
Despite her health issues, Holmes is always finding ways to help out others in need. Whether it was babysitting or helping out the elderly with computer stuff, she said it all just comes naturally for her.
“It just gives me satisfaction in my life,” Holmes said. “It’s natural. It just comes from my heart.”
About a year ago, the family of four moved into a house across from hers. One night, the home caught fire and left the family without a place to stay. That’s when Holmes offered up hers.
“I knew they didn’t have no family or nothing up here, and I had my upstairs,” Holmes said. “So I told them that if they didn’t have a place to stay, they could come here and stay here with me until they found a place or until whatever.”
For 10 months, Holmes and the family lived together, with her only charging them for electricity and food. Though they didn’t know each other well, over time Holmes said she and the family become close.
“The girls were wonderful,” Holmes said. “They told me, ‘you know, you’re just like a grandma to us, and we love you’.”
During their stay, the family would help Holmes out with things around the house. After the family moved out, the father put a cement approach in front of her garage at no charge.
However, Holmes said she doesn’t expect anything in return when she’s helping out. In fact, she said she feels awkward receiving gifts and doesn’t like asking others for help.
“I do feel awkward about it,” Holmes said. “But I’m grateful for it, but it’s something I’m not accustomed to having somebody giving (stuff) to me. I don’t know how to handle it. I’m not used to that.”
Despite this, her mother Betty Ruthruff, who Holmes also helps, wanted to nominate her daughter to receive a new recliner through the Cadillac News Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign to show her appreciation.
“She is just such a caring and willing person to give her time up for anybody,” Ruthruff said. “She has a lot of health issues, and she copes with them very well.”
“She doesn’t let it handicap her and it doesn’t keep her from doing things for other people. She just has a big heart.”
When the folks over a Coldwell Banker heard about Holmes’ story, sales agent Dawn Jacobs said it felt good to take on her wish.
“She’s a very giddy person, and it felt good to just kind of give her something,” Jacobs said. “Instead of her always being the giver, she’s the recipient. So, it felt good to just be able to help her with something that she had a need (for).”
As Holmes sat down in her new recliner and tried it out, she said it was overwhelming, but truly appreciated the kind gesture.
“It’s just a little overwhelming right now,” Holmes said as she sat in the recliner. “But, I really do appreciate it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.