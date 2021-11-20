CADILLAC — Christmas is all about cookies and cheesecake; cakes are king during Easter; but for Thanksgiving, nothing beats pie.
Lu Ann Graf, owner of Annie’s Baked Goods near Plett Road, said certain baked goods seem to coincide with certain holidays, and none more so than pie and Thanksgiving.
Pumpkin pie, pecan pie, cream pies, and fruit pies all are popular but Graf said cherry pie beats them all, regardless of the time of year. Other baked items popular for Thanksgiving include pumpkin cheesecake, yeast bread and rolls.
Employee Echo Spivey said sales of pumpkin-flavored pies and cakes are very seasonal, peaking in the fall as temperatures cool down. As fall transitions to winter, Spivey said it seems as though pumpkin gives way to mint flavors.
Graf said Thanksgiving is unique among holiday seasons in that most of the orders they receive are connected to a single day of the month. Christmas is busy but the orders are spaced out over the course of the entire month, rather than a single day, Graf said.
Next week, Graf said they’ll be completing around 100 pie orders, all of which will be picked up by customers the day before Thanksgiving. Graf said they’ll be bringing in additional bakers to help them complete all the pie orders on Wednesday.
“It’s absolutely our busiest day of the year,” Graf said.
Employee Kayla Reddick said to prepare for the big day, they pre-fold boxes for the baked goods and prep a number of ingredients to make the baking process go more smoothly.
Those looking for a pie from Annie’s Baked Goods this Thanksgiving might be out of luck if they haven’t ordered already. By the time this story prints, Graf said they would have been completely maxed out on the number of orders they’re able to take. Reddick said they will have a few pre-made pies on hand for walk-in customers but these probably will go fast.
