CADILLAC — Though CAPS Clubhouse is closing due to its size, other area daycares are remaining open during the COVID-19 school closures.
"Child care facilities – whether they are attached to schools or freestanding – are to operate in their normal course," said David Harns, communications manager for Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, which has oversight of daycares in Michigan. "This means they can close if they think that’s best – but we are not forcing them to do so."
The YMCA in Cadillac and Joyful Hearts Early Learning Center, which operate two of the area's largest daycares, are remaining open.
But neither have room in their daycare programs for additional kids.
Joyful Hearts will have its "camp" program available on a week-by-week basis for elementary school kids that are already enrolled in the program, which is designed for after-school, snow day and holiday care.
The "camp" kids will use a separate entrance from the littlest kids. They'll also have their temperatures checked daily, according to Joyful Hearts Director Jane Foster.
But Joyful Hearts does not accept drop-ins and its camp program is full.
YMCA Director Mike Kelso Cadillac YMCA's daycare would continue to serve the families it is already serving but probably could not accommodate the increased demand for daycare as schools close.
“Unfortunately it doesn’t look like we’re going to be able to accommodate the additional need that we’re sure is coming," Kelso told the Cadillac News.
But kids and families will likely want to use the YMCA facilities during the school closure.
Kelso said he expected to make an announcement on Monday, the first day of the three-week school cancellation, about services or programs the YMCA will be able to offer during the school closure.
“We've got to figure out if and how we can handle that," Kelso said.
The YMCA's scheduled classes are still due to happen because YMCA classes and programs seldom have more than 100 people in attendance, Kelso said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.