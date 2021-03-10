CADILLAC — This weekend one of the biggest signs winter's grip is loosening is the switch to Daylight Saving Time.
Daylight Saving Time is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months, and changing them back again in the fall, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. The general idea is that this allows people to make better use of natural daylight, but there are detractors to the practice.
On March 15, there likely will be many detractors of the time change as parents and their children struggle with it.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said in her own experience as a parent, the switch to Daylight Saving Time usually lasts two days. She said her children typically are more tired or sluggish but respond quickly to the change.
For CAPS, Brown said students and their parents will have a little cushion on March 15 as it is a "Late Start Monday." The late start Mondays are designed for the professional development of staff as well as a time to look at data regarding student achievement. The goal of the monthly event is to use the time to help students and staff meet the rigorous requirements of the state.
What it means for students at every level within the district is school starts 90 minutes later than normal. With the late start also coinciding with the first day of school after the time change, Brown said it will help parents and students ease into the change, at least for Monday.
Brown also said it helps when the weather is sunny and warmer, but unfortunately, it appears the current warm-up we are experiencing will be passed the region when the workweek begins on March 15.
While grogginess for students will likely be an issue, did you know the switch to Daylight Saving Time also is associated with an increased risk of fatal car crashes? Multiple sleep research studies have found a higher rate of car crashes on the Monday following the annual springtime shift, according to sleep Dr. Joseph Krainin and the American Sleep Association.
Human bodies are naturally programmed to have daily cycles called circadian rhythms, which govern mental and physiological domains, Krainin said. If a person has a sleep schedule of an 11 p.m. to midnight bedtime and a wake-up time between 6 to 8 a.m, Krainin said the body and a person's alertness will fluctuate throughout the day.
Circadian rhythms are not fixed, but Krainin said they change relatively slowly. It is easier to "phase delay" it than it is to "phase advance" it. That means is it is easier for our bodies to stay up later than it is for them to go to bed earlier.
In general, Krainin said it takes a human 50% longer to adjust to phase advances than delays. He also said the rule of thumb is our bodies can phase advance approximately one hour per day.
During Daylight Saving Time, Krainin said we ask our bodies to phase advance and instead of going to bed at 11 p.m., when using the above sleep schedule, we try to go to bed at the new 11 p.m. While the clock says it is 11 p.m., our bodies think it's 10 p.m. When using the above sleep schedule, Krainin said a person would be maximally alert somewhere around 9 p.m.
With the time change, that means a person would be coming off their maximal alertness peak and falling asleep is likely going to be difficult, he said.
Couple this problem with the possibility that a person just lost an hour of sleep with the time change due to having to get up for usual Sunday responsibilities and it can be a dangerous combination leading to significant sleep deprivation on Monday morning, according to Krainin.
Michigan State Police 7th District spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll said he didn't have any statistics to show if there was an increase in crashes the Monday after the spring time change but did say, during the morning commute to school and work, motorists need to be alert.
For that reason, Carroll said it might be wise for parents to dress their children in bright-colored clothing while waiting for the school bus or a parent parked near the bus stop with their vehicle's lights on. Carroll also said students walk to school, so motorists should be alert for the potential of them crossing the road.
Finally, the weather this time of year can be unpredictable, so driving for conditions is always important.
"Drive cautiously. It is warming up, but drivers need to allow time to stop as there could be places that are colder than others with slick spots," he said.
While there is not much time before the switch, a person can still do some things to help make the transition a little easier.
Krainin said to try going to bed 20 minutes earlier than usual for the three nights leading up to the time change. He also said exposure to bright light first thing in the morning for 15 to 20 minutes will help promote the phase advance of your circadian rhythms.
He also said taking melatonin four to five hours before the desired bedtime can help a person fall asleep at that time. Research shows that a small dose of melatonin, like 0.5-milligram or less, can be as effective as a larger dose, according to Krainin. He also said it is less likely to result in drowsiness.
If you find you are dragging on March 15, Krainin said taking some caffeine can help combat mental fatigue. He also said it takes 20 to 30 minutes for your body to absorb the caffeine from the GI tract.
