DCA not sponsoring this year's Halloween Downtown event out of safety concerns

CADILLAC — Facing the prospect of dealing with a “logistical nightmare,‘ the Downtown Cadillac Association Board of Directors has made the decision to not sponsor this year’s Halloween Downtown event.
The event, where businesses hand out candy and other items the day before Halloween, is very popular and draws hundreds of trick or treaters and their parents to downtown every year.
DCA Executive Director Joy VanDrie said the board took a number of factors into consideration when making the decision to not support this year’s event.
For one thing, the level of volunteers and protocols needed to ensure social distancing would be a formidable obstacle, considering that last year more than 1,500 children participated, along with their parents and other adults.
Other issues that could pose major challenges include requiring and monitoring mask usage for children and adults along the corridor and asking the businesses to consider wearing gloves while handing out treats/ coupons, with sanitizer stations along the route.
Liability in the event of an infection is another concern.
“With this type of quick passing crowd, how to ensure ‘tracing’?‘ VanDrie said. “What would it look like if an outbreak occurred with negative results of event patrons contracting COVID-19 and the possibility of shutting down some of our downtown businesses for 14 days?‘
VanDrie said the board consulted District Health Department No. 10 when making their decision.
“While it makes us sad to come to this decision, there are too many health, financial and legal risks and concerns for the association to sponsor and organize it,‘ VanDrie said. “We’re hoping to go back to business as usual in 2021.‘
VanDrie added that the board’s decision does not cancel Halloween or trick or treating by individuals.
If individual businesses decide to do it on their own, to protect the community and other downtown businesses from getting shut down from an outbreak, the DCA suggests that they consider guidelines from the health department, have staff hand out items wearing surgical gloves, be masked, and place tape on the sidewalk to maintain social distancing. They also recommended handing out items outside their doors.
Advice from MDHHS concerning handing out candy includes the following: not handing out candy if you’re sick, wearing a face mask covering your mouth and nose, using duct tape to mark six-foot lines in front of the home and leading to driveway/front door, positioning a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters, distributing candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact, and handing out candy in an open space where distancing is possible, rather than from the front door.
