DCA working to bring Back to the Bricks classic car tour to Cadillac this June

CADILLAC — The Downtown Cadillac Association is taking steps to bring the Back to the Bricks classic car show back to Cadillac, at least for one year.
“It’s a one-time deal,‘ said Tereesa Arn, owner of Horizon Books and member of the DCA board.
Recently the DCA sent out a press release detailing their plans to host the promotional tour of the Back to the Bricks-Flint organization on June 7.
“Mitchell Street will be closed from 4-8 p.m. as we’re anticipating well over 200 cars,‘ the press release states. “The car show will be from 5-8 p.m. and be on Mitchell, Mason and Harris streets. We’ve made an application to the city to do this.‘
For a number of years, Cadillac hosted Back to the Bricks in the downtown area, which was closed for traffic for the duration of the event; hundreds of people from around the area turned out to check out the collection of classic cars and other attractions.
A couple of years ago, the DCA ended their licensing agreement with Back to the Bricks and began hosting the Cadillac Lakes Car Show and Cruise, instead.
Arn said the decision to no longer host Back to the Bricks was in part to give the DCA and city more freedom to do other things with the car show besides those strictly stipulated by the national Back to the Bricks organization.
Despite no longer having a long-term agreement in place, Arn said Back to the Bricks contacted the DCA and asked if they could swing by Cadillac during their annual promotional tour through Northern Michigan. Arn said the board thought it was a good idea, since the Back to the Bricks tour could be the perfect precursor for the Cadillac Lakes Car Show and Cruise.
With the departure of longtime DCA executive director Joy VanDrie, however, Arn said they decided not to host the Cadillac Lakes Car Show and Cruise this year, since they were unsure how much planning and preparation is involved in putting it on. She said they hope to bring that event back next year.
While the Back to the Bricks promotional tour will be held in Cadillac on a Monday, which isn’t ideal for shutting down main street, Arn said it’s good in other ways, such as bringing visitors to the city on a day when they wouldn’t normally be here.
“This will be huge for restaurants and other downtown businesses,‘ Arn said.
“The hope is that downtown businesses see this as an opportunity for an uptick in business during this event and they will stay open until 7 or 8 p.m., as the car show participants will be a captive audience,‘ reads the DCA press release.
During the event, there will be food vendors in the park and a DJ at Harris and Mitchell streets. There will be two local food vendors, Chico’s Taco House and Primo’s BBQ.
“We plan on lining the cars up starting at Cass and working northward,‘ The DCA press release states. “We’ll be permitted from Cass to Bremer streets. The car show participants will be staying the night on Monday.‘
If local car people want to get in on the show, they will need to register through the Back to the Bricks website, backtothebricks.org.
The DCA press release states that the Flint group will be providing window posters and counter stands early in May as promotional material; these materials will be distributed to merchants.
Arn said while they are taking the steps now to facilitate the promotional tour’s stop in Cadillac, the ultimate decision on whether or not the tour will be held this year will be made on May 1 by Back to the Bricks. She said this decision will be made based on COVID-19 conditions and gathering restrictions.
