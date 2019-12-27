DDAs in flux in area communities

CADILLAC — Downtown development authorities (DDAs) are often the groups responsible for the beautification of downtowns. Prettier lamp lights. Flowers. Signs.
But there’s a time limit on DDAs and the tax policy that funds them. They expire, and municipalities have to decide to re-up or not.
Locally, that’s been handled in very different ways.
In McBain, the city opted to renew the DDA and tax capture a couple of years ago, before Mayor Joey Roberts took office. It’s a decision he agrees with.
“I would have kept it,‘ Roberts said. “It’s great for the downtown area. They’ve helped with establishing some businesses.‘
In Lake City, where the DDA tax capture lapsed due to the lack of an updated master plan and unofficially disbanded in June of 2019, the planning commission is working to re-instate the DDA.
Part of that is a paperwork question — it’s not immediately clear whether the city ever officially disbanded the DDA.
“We’re in the process of determining if they put a resolution in place to disband it,‘ said Craig Ardis, a member of the city’s planning commission to whom Mayor Brad Seger referred the Cadillac News for information on the status of the DDA.
It appears as if there was no resolution officially disbanding Lake City’s DDA, according to Ardis.
If true, “we’re going to be able to pick it up where we left off,‘ Ardis said. “But we’re still doing some research on it.‘
Once the city has an “approvable‘ master plan (the state approves master plans after the community drafts it) Lake City should be able to resume the DDA’s tax capture, although they will have to start with a new baseline, Ardis said.
The DDA had spent all of the money in its coffers on earmarked projects from the original plan, Ardis said.
In Clam Lake, the approach to the DDA’s end is much different.
Though the DDA is not set to expire until 2023, the DDA board and township are in conversation about whether to keep the DDA after it expires.
“They’d like some clear direction,‘ Clam Lake Township DDA Executive Director Cindy Warda told the township board at a recent board meeting. “ ... so they can either plan to spend their money on short-term projects or plan for the long-term projects.‘
In Clam Lake Township, where the first ‘D’ in “DDA‘ doesn’t refer to a “downtown‘ so much as a business district, the most recent DDA master plan called for sanitary and water systems, encouraging the use of the Exit 177, converting vacant MDOT and CAPS property to developable private property, planning an internal road system connecting the middle school and office park, as well as south and east of VanDrie’s as well as other goals.
The DDA made some progress toward those goals, as evidenced by the lamp lights that line Business 131, aka South Mitchell Street / South 43 Mile near the U.S. 131 entrances south of Cadillac and the welcome sign that is being constructed on the highway, meant to encourage use of the exit.
Other goals are unmet, like a sanitary and water system for the district. However, that piece of the DDA’s goals was partially addressed when the city of Cadillac and Clam Lake Township settled the Cadillac Junction dispute. The city will provide water and sewer to the Clam Lake DDA area, though the details of how and when had not yet been worked out when the rest of the deal finalized.
The Clam Lake DDA had been saving up for eventual water and sewer installation in the district.
If the DDA’s tax capture will be disbanded, then the township DDA will have to decide how to spend the money that remains.
“(The Clam Lake Township DDA Board are) still hopeful for an extension of the (tax incremental financing) collection,‘ Warda told the township board in December. “The DDA actually itself does not expire. The township board would have to dissolve that, but their ability to capture funds does expire in 2023.‘
