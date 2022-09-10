WASHINGTON — Brightly colored pills and powdered forms of the deadly drug fentanyl are the newest tricks drug cartels are using to entice youthful users, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Recently, the DEA advised the public of the trend across the country. In August, the DEA and other law enforcement partners seized the brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states. The DEA said the colorful narcotic is being dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” in the media, this trend appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to children and young people.
“Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said he has seen national reports about the multi-colored fentanyl, but to his knowledge, he has not heard of it being an issue in the region. That, however, doesn’t mean that the brightly-colored fentanyl is not here, Carroll said. Calls were made to Traverse Narcotics Team Commander Detective Lt. Misty Long-Birgy but were not immediately returned.
Brightly-colored fentanyl is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resembles sidewalk chalk, according to the DEA. Despite claims that certain colors may be more potent than others, the DEA said there is no indication through its laboratory testing that this is the case. The DEA said every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10 to 15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose, according to the DEA. Without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder.
The DEA also said fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country. More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66% of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Drug poisonings are the leading killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Fentanyl available in the United States is primarily supplied by two criminal drug networks, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, according to the DEA.
