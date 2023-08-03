Deadline extended for Wexford County Parks and Rec survey

CADILLAC — The deadline has been extended to allow more people to take part in helping to shape the Wexford County Parks and Recreation Plan.
The deadline for completing the Wexford County Parks and Recreation Survey has been extended until Aug. 31. The survey was developed by Networks Northwest staff and the Wexford County Recreation and Buildings Committee to help identify improvement to existing assets, what residents would like to see, and shape the goals and action plan for the future of the county parks and recreation system.
The online survey results will be used to help shape what the five-year Wexford County Recreation Plan will look like but also help to make it so activities in the plan are eligible for state grants and funding.
The new plan which is slated to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, will be formulated during the current year. The online survey is only one of the ways the public’s input is being sought. The county needs to update its recreation plan every five years in order it and the communities within its boundaries to apply for grants through the DNR. The new plan must be adopted by the county and submitted to the DNR by Feb. 1, 2024.
Members of the public are asked to complete the survey by Thursday, Aug. 31. The survey can be found by going to https://bit.ly/WexfordRecSurvey. More information about plan development and plan documents can be found at nwm.org/WexfordRecPlan.
