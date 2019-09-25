LANSING — If you need help paying for the cost of heating your home, you have until Monday, Sept. 30 to ask for help.
Michigan’s Home Heating Credit is available to both qualified homeowners and renters. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify, the Michigan Department of Treasury said.
The average home heating credit is $195.
The Home Heating Credit (MI-1040CR-7) form can be obtained at www.michigan.gov/taxes or by calling 517-636-4486. More information is available on Treasury's website. Search for "Home Heating Credit" on Michigan.gov.
