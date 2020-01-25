Deadline nearing for SBA loan application regarding August 2018 storm

ATLANTA — The deadline is quickly approaching in Michigan for U.S. Small Business Administration loans due to an August 2018 storm.
The SBA is reminding all small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations that the Feb. 25 filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans due to the rains and winds beginning on Aug. 28, 2018, is approaching. The loans are available in the following counties of Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego, Roscommon, and Wexford.
Under this declaration, the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. Except for aquaculture enterprises, the SBA can't provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers or ranchers.
The loans are for working capital and can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.675% for eligible small businesses and 2.5% for nonprofit organizations and terms up to 30 years.
After the storm that ripped through the area on Aug. 28, 2018, residents in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties were left without power for days, leaving countless numbers of trees downed and damage to homes and businesses. Repairs and clean-up are still occurring more than a year later.
While the storm only lasted one night, the clean-up will likely take several years as many trees are still lying where they fell and piles of debris can still be seen in wooded lots and areas of the forest.
What many believed was a tornado was deemed to be straight-line winds by the National Weather Service. The NWS office in Gaylord sent a team to the Cadillac area in August 2018 to investigate whether the winds — which caused what Consumers Energy deemed catastrophic damage — were a tornado.
But they weren’t, according to the investigators.
The survey team determined that no tornado had touched down in the Cadillac area. Instead, it was determined to be straight-line winds blowing 75 to 90 miles per hour.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA's secure website at disaterloan.sba.gov. Information and application forms also may be received by calling the SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or 800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. A person also can send an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov to get more information or an application.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
