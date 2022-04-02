LAKE CITY — Sean Forbes was spending time with his parents “up north” at the beginning of the year when he received a text message from the National Association of the Deaf.
“At first I thought I was in trouble,” Forbes laughed during a Zoom interview Thursday with the Cadillac News.
In the text message, the association asked Forbes if he’d be interested in performing during the Super Bowl halftime show.
“I was like, ‘what do you mean?’” said Forbes, whose initial confusion turned into excitement when he found out that his good friend and fellow deaf rapper, Warren (WaWa) Snipe, also would be on the bill.
“At that point, I was like, ‘I’m totally down for this,’” Forbes said. “I’ve been preparing for this for 30 years.”
Forbes, whose mother is a native of Lake City, developed deafness at 9 months old following an illness. As a child, his deafness prevented him from hearing song melodies, but Forbes still sensed the beat, and from a very early age was fascinated with music.
“He wanted to be a rock star,” said his father, Scott, who also is a musician. “He could feel music in the household.”
“I always wanted to be a part of it,” Forbes said. “And I knew how difficult it was to make a living in the music industry but there are such a wide range of roles in it ... I wanted to find something I could do.”
All through his teen years he made music and music videos in his basement, and during the infancy of his career, he worked at a studio where Detroit rapper Eminem was recording. While there, Forbes came across a compact disc with the word “Beats” written on it. He took it home with the intention of writing lyrics to the beats, not realizing that doing so might have cost him his job, as leaks of unfinished material to the internet are a major concern for any studio.
Borrowing the CD from the studio was a fateful act, as the beats were produced by a 15-year-old kid named Jake Bass, who is a nephew of the brothers who discovered Eminem. At that time, Forbes and Bass developed a unique song-writing relationship that has endured to this day, leading to a record deal with WEB Entertainment, and the release of two albums; his latest release, the 2020 album “Little Victories” hit No. 1 on the iTunes Hip Hop charts and hit No. 1 in sales on Amazon music, all genres.
In his videos and live performances, Forbes signs the lyrics to the songs in American Sign Language. When the National Association of the Deaf asked Forbes to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, it would be an ASL rendition of songs from several popular rap and hip-hop artists, including Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
During the days leading up to the show, Forbes said he drafted a playlist of songs he thought the National Football League may end up choosing for the performance. He said he wanted to get a head start on learning the routines for the songs, which is a painstaking process that requires hours of repetition in order to develop muscle memory to make his hand movements fast, smooth and seamless.
When the NFL finally informed him what songs he’d be signing, Forbes said it was pretty close to the set list he drafted.
“I was blown away,” Forbes said. “I thought what they put together was a really dope presentation.”
Some of the songs Forbes didn’t need to practice very much, since he already knew their ASL translations and could perform them well. Others, particularly those by California rapper Snoop Dogg, took a little bit more work.
“He has his own distinct style,” Forbes said. “It was important that I program myself to be like that ... that I could express that.”
Standing in a room with famous musicians from around the country during the minutes leading up to the show was surreal, said Forbes, who rarely gets “star struck” meeting celebrities, but admits that when he met Dr. Dre, it felt that way a little bit.
“I always wanted to meet him,” Forbes said. “The only other time I’ve felt that way was when I met Stevie Wonder.”
While the show was a career highlight, Forbes said if he were asked to perform again at the Super Bowl, he would probably decline the offer. With the thousands of screaming fans, fireworks in the background, and countless other noises and distractions, Forbes said focusing on the beat was very difficult. In the end, he said he had to rely mostly on his memory during the performance, as he couldn’t really hear the songs.
Another reason he’d likely turn down another Super Bowl offer is to focus on more behind the scenes work from now on, including supporting up-and-coming acts, which is one of the goals of the non-profit organization he co-founded called the Deaf Performing Arts Network.
“We’re working to make music accessible to the deaf community,” said Forbes, who recently returned from a trip to Barbados, where he met with the deaf community there and learned about the challenges they face.
Drawing from his own life, Forbes said he strives to make art that will have a positive impact in the lives of others.
An example of an incident that resonated with Forbes’ philosophy of using his own life experience to produce art is last weekend’s infamous confrontation at the Academy Awards between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock.
Forbes said he read that at a standup show afterward, Rock said that while many people would like him to discuss the incident, he still hasn’t had time to process what happened, but when he did, it would become a “funny” yet “serious” part of his act.
Instead of sounding off immediately on social media, Forbes said Rock may eventually turn the incident into something productive.
As he considers causes in his life that he feels strongly about, such as reversing the trend among some in the audiology field to downplay the importance of learning sign language, Forbes said he hopes to have the same degree of patience and timing as Rock.
“It takes time to create art,” Forbes said. “And I want to do something meaningful. How can I make a change in a very meaningful way?”
While new projects are constantly on the horizon, Forbes said lately he’s been relishing the time he’s been able to spend with his family, including his wife and two children.
To view a portion of Forbes’ Super Bowl halftime show performance that features his rendition of Eminem’s hit song, “Lose Yourself,” go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bzUCIb1PeA.
