LAKE CITY — Making it in the music industry is hard enough with all your senses intact. Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles managed without the benefit of sight but not being able to hear takes it to a whole new level.
“I think it’s the craziest story ever told in music,” Lake City resident Scott Forbes said in regard to his 40-year-old son, Sean, who has built a successful career in music despite being profoundly deaf.
Sean developed deafness at 9 months old following an illness, and while he can’t hear the music, he can still sense the vibrations in the percussion and rhythm. As a 5-year-old, he received his first musical instrument, a drum set.
“He wanted to be a rock star,” said Scott, who also is a musician. “He could feel music in the household. The drummer from Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels used to come over and teach him how to play.”
All through his teen years he made music videos in his basement and in his late 20s, he inked a record deal with Web Entertainment, the producers who discovered Detroit rapper Eminem.
Early in his career Sean had a chance encounter with Eminem and showed him one of his music videos. Eminem stared at him in disbelief and said, “Do deaf people like music?”
It was a revelation — and a misconception Sean is determined to change. He’s on a mission to make music accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing, recording two albums and co-founding the Deaf Performing Arts Network along the way.
“I always knew that this is what I wanted to do,” Sean previously told the Cadillac News. “It’s all about having great people surrounding you. I can’t imagine doing anything else. I was making music videos when I was 10 years old. So being able to do this for a job, I couldn’t imagine being in this position now. I’m just so thankful.”
Scott said Sean’s producer, Jake Bass — who is a nephew of the brothers who discovered Eminem — creates musical backdrops for Sean’s lyrics. Sean’s 2020 album “Little Victories” hit No. 1 on the iTunes Hip Hop charts and hit No. 1 in sales on Amazon music, all genres.
In his videos and live performances, Sean signs the lyrics to the songs. In fact, the song he showed Eminem was an American Sign Language (ASL) rendition of his 2002 hit, “Lose Yourself.”
The little inflections, expressions and flourishes Sean incorporates into his performances are a big part of his art, which he will be putting on display for the world to see this Sunday during the Super Bowl halftime show.
The National Association of the Deaf arranged for Sean to perform with fellow deaf rapper Warren (WaWa) Snipe, alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.
Leading up to the big game, Scott said his son has been “out of his mind,” practicing constantly and perfecting each motion of his upcoming performance.
“It’s a rapid-fire art,” Scott said. “Very few people can do it. It’s so fast. It’s going to be cool, it really is.”
The Super Bowl will be on NBC; however, Scott said the best way to watch Sean’s performance would be at nbcsports.com or by downloading the NBC sports app.
The Super Bowl will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m.
