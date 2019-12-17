Dean McGuire named Reed City interim superintendent until June 2020

REED CITY — After former Superintendent Myra Munroe resigned from her position almost a month ago, the Reed City Board of Education has named Middle School Principle Dean McGuire the interim superintendent until June of 2020.
At the board’s meeting on Monday, Dec. 16, McGuire settled his interim superintendent contract with board members during a closed session where it was determined the contract would raise his salary to $101,500 with an additional $5,000 stipend for his time as the district’s athletic director.
This all comes after Munroe resigned after only two years as Reed City’s superintendent on Nov. 26.
Since Munroe started in 2017, more than 33 employees have resigned or retired early and eight out of 11 coaches have left the school district.
Though the journey to this point has been a crazy one, McGuire said he is excited to take on this additional role.
“I have been with the school for a very long time,‘ he said. “I am excited to take on this new position.‘
Prior to taking the position as interim superintendent, McGuire was getting ready to retire to take on a new chapter of his life.
“It seemed like it was the right time and I was ready to pursue other things,‘ he said. “But this all happened and they asked if I would take on the role and here I am.‘
In looking down the road, McGuire said it is still too early to determine if he will still retire after June of 2020 or if he will apply to take on the position as superintendent.
With still a lot unspoken about, members of the public like Debbie Todd, who spoke at the Monday meeting, hope the board will be transparent once the dust settles.
“I hope that as time goes on and everything settles that the board will be transparent with everyone,‘ she said.
