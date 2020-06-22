Dean McGuire to retire after 25 years with Reed City Schools

REED CITY — While the Reed City School Board is narrowing down its search for a new superintendent, interim Superintendent Dean McGuire has been preparing for his education career to come to a close.
Starting his career at Reed City Area Public Schools almost 25 years ago in 1996, McGuire said the district has become a second home.
“When you have been with a district for as long as I have, it really becomes like a home to you,‘ he said.
During his time with RCAPS, McGuire has worn many hats besides superintendent including a math and science teacher, coach, athletic director and middle school principal.
“I can’t say that I have a position that I have liked more than the others,‘ he said. “All of them were positive and each involved helping students grow in different ways. All have been fun, really fun and challenging.‘
And, although he has enjoyed many aspects of his many positions with the district, McGuire said he will miss the relationships he has made along the way.
“I did the math on how many students I had walk through my door in just my 17 years of teaching here and, if you give about 100 to 150 students a year, it comes out to be around 2,000 students. Those are 2,000 students that I have made some kind of relationship with,‘ he said. “I am going to miss being able to make those relationships.‘
That relationship building is something McGuire hopes the new superintendent continues to build upon.
“If I had to give a piece of advice to any of the three gentlemen who may get the position, it would have to be on relationships,‘ McGuire said. “In a small community like Reed City, the school is a center point for the community and building relationships with the community members and students is a key part of succeeding in this position.‘
With the education chapter of his life coming to a close, McGuire said this is not the end of his working life as he will be moving back to the eastern portion of Michigan to help run a family-owned marina.
Though his contract is set to expire on June 30, McGuire’s official end date has yet to be determined.
“We are not sure when the new superintendent will officially take over the position,‘ McGuire said. “So I may be here until sometime in July.‘
With his chapter as a Reed City educator coming to a close, McGuire said he would like to thank the school staff, students and community for so many great years.
“I’ll be back to visit, that’s for sure,‘ he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.