CADILLAC — If you are looking for a job, there is an event for you to attend Thursday.
Dean Transportation is hosting a hiring event in Cadillac on Thursday to interview qualified applicants for school bus driver, van driver and attendant positions supporting Cadillac Area Public Schools. Attendees will learn about the culture of care, compassion and safety at Dean Transportation and its comprehensive benefits, paid training and flexible scheduling.
For Cadillac-area positions, Dean is offering wages up to $20.10 per hour and a sign-on bonus of up to $750 to qualified candidates. The event is free and open to all interested individuals with or without prior experience. Job seekers, however, are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Hampton Inn Cadillac, 1650 S. Mitchell St.
For more information, contact Dean Transportation at (517) 930-3607 or visit deanjobs.com.
