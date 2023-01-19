Death from COVID-19 reported in Wexford last week

CADILLAC — A death from COVID-19 was reported recently in Wexford County.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the death occurred on Jan. 10. The last time a death from the disease was reported in Wexford was about a month earlier, on Dec. 7.
No other local counties reported deaths from COVID-19 last week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 110 confirmed deaths in Wexford County, 53 in Missaukee County, 90 in Osceola County, and 37 in Lake County.
During the last seven-day period, the number of new confirmed cases in local counties has remained low: there were five in Wexford, three in Osceola, two in Missaukee and four in Lake, totaling 14 cases, which is six fewer than the week prior.
Munson Healthcare recently reported an uptick in hospitalizations system-wide from the disease, but at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, only one patient was reported as of Wednesday.
Dr. Christopher Ledtke, infectious disease specialist with Munson Healthcare, recently said the latest omicron subvariant has been spreading quickly in the Northeast but has yet to make much of an impact in the Midwest.
While it appears as though the XBB.5. subvariant is more transmissible and able to escape immunity protection than prior subvariants, Ledtke said there is so far no evidence that it causes more serious illness or leads to more deaths.
It is expected that cases will rise in this area once the subvariant arrives but the surge likely won’t be so large as to impact day-to-day life for most people, Ledtke said.
To protect yourself against the latest subvariants, Ledtke said it’s important to get the bivalent booster shot. If it’s been two months or more since your last booster, you’re eligible for the bivalent booster.
The booster is available through District Health Department No. 10, through pharmacies, health care providers and other agencies.
To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov.
