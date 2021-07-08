Death from COVID reported in Wexford County on Wednesday

CADILLAC — Even as case numbers drop and life returns to normal in Northern Michigan, reminders of the danger posed by the coronavirus persist.
According to District Health Department No. 10, Wexford County added another death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll in the county to 43 since the beginning of the pandemic. This is the first death reported in local counties in several weeks.
No new cases of COVID were reported in Wexford, Missaukee or Lake counties on Wednesday. No information was available for Osceola County at press time, as neither Central Michigan District Health Department nor the state of Michigan had updated numbers on their websites.
Total case counts in area counties as of Wednesday (and Tuesday for Osceola County) are as follows: 2,556 in Wexford County, 1,271 in Missaukee County, 594 in Lake County and 1,699 in Osceola County.
Vaccination rates in area counties have stagnated recently but public health officials continue to urge people to get immunized.
According to information provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in Wexford County, 49.8% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 13.4% of people ages 12-15, 31.8% of those 16-19 years old; 27.9% of those 20-29 years old; 37.7% of those 30-39 years old; 45.8% of those 40-49 years old; 57.8% of those 50-64 years old; 76.6% of those 65-74 years old; and 78% of those age 75 and older.
In Missaukee County, 46.5% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 7.7% of people ages 12-15, 19.7% of those 16-19 years old; 22.8% of those 20-29 years old; 33.1% of those 30-39 years old; 39% of those 40-49 years old; 54.9% of those 50-64 years old; 77% of those 65-74 years old; and 75.8% of those age 75 and older.
In Lake County, 54.5% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 8% of people ages 12-15, 15.1% of those 16-19 years old; 29.2% of those 20-29 years old; 65.5% of those 30-39 years old; 69% of those 40-49 years old; 57.6% of those 50-64 years old; 60.2% of those 65-74 years old; and 60.3% of those age 75 and older.
In Osceola County, 39% of the population has been fully vaccinated: that includes 5.3% of people ages 12-15, 18.4% of those 16-19 years old; 17.2% of those 20-29 years old; 23.7% of those 30-39 years old; 29.8% of those 40-49 years old; 48% of those 50-64 years old; 65.7% of those 65-74 years old; and 67.3% of those age 75 and older.
