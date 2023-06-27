Death stats shed light on mortality trends with in Wexford, other counties

Recently released death statistics given to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners gave a somber reminder of our mortality and trends within the county.
Mid Michigan Medical Examiner Group Administrator Lisa Kaspriak gave the annual report for the death statistics gathered through the office for the calendar year 2022. The group handles medical examiner duties for Wexford County, as well as Mecosta, Lake, Clare, Montcalm, Newaygo, Oceana, Otsego Crawford, Alpena, Montmorency, Oscoda, Antrim and Osceola counties.
When it comes to the types of deaths, the medical examiner reports on is mandated by the Michigan County Medical Examiner Law and Michigan Public Health Code. These include sudden and unexpected deaths, accidental deaths and violent deaths. The medical examiner also has the authority under those acts to order an autopsy at any time it is deemed necessary to determine or confirm the cause or manner of death.
According to the report, the medical examiner was involved with 142 death investigations in 2022 in Wexford County. Eight of those were certified after an autopsy, while 25 of those deaths were certified after a toxicology examination.
During 2022, the Wexford County report also showed there were 323 cases reviewed for cremation release and one unclaimed body.
During the last calendar year, however, Wexford County had no unidentified bodies or exhumations.
The report also showed the medical examiner’s office investigated 107 natural deaths, including one for Parkinson’s, one for a seizure, one for obesity, two for pneumonia, three for COVID-19, three for cancer, four for stroke or hypoxic brain injury, seven for diabetes, eight were gastrointestinal bleed or ethanol abuse, 10 were sepsis, 20 were respiratory/COPD pulmonary and 47 were cardiac incidents.
The report also showed the medical examiner’s office investigated 25 accidental deaths, including one aspiration, one drowning, one snowboarding-related, one asphyxiation, three motor vehicle-related, seven overdoses and 11 falls. The report also showed one homicidal death in 2022 caused by a firearm and six suicidal deaths. One of the suicidal deaths was by hanging, one was by exsanguination (severe loss of blood), while the other four were with the use of a firearm.
When it comes to toxicological findings from autopsies, alcohol was detected four times, but it was only reported when it was over the legal limit. That was up from one the previous year.
Cocaine was detected twice, which was up one from the previous year, while fentanyl was detected eight times, up one from 2021. Detections of methamphetamines doubled from 2021 to 2022 with eight, while Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC was detected six times, which was the same in 2021. Other opioids were detected three times in 2022, which were not detected in 2021, according to the report.
