CADILLAC — The number of people hospitalized and positive for COVID-19 climbed by three on Thursday at Munson Cadillac Hospital, from 10 to 13.
Deaths within the Cadillac News coverage area, however, held steady once again on Thursday at 40 total since the pandemic began. Oceola County has had the most deaths among the four counties within the newspaper's coverage area, at 14, followed by Wexford County, 13; Missaukee County, seven and Lake County, six.
All four counties added newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Wexford County had the most, at 16 confirmed cases in addition to three new probable cases. The pandemic total in Wexford County reached 870 confirmed cases and 45 probable cases.
Osceola County, which added seven new cases on Thursday, has reached a pandemic total of 657.
Missaukee County, which added three newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, has reached a pandemic total of 378 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases.
Lake County added two newly confirmed cases on Thursday, reaching a pandemic total of 260 confirmed cases and six probable cases.
Generally speaking, people who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread the novel coronavirus to others during the 10-day window after the onset of symptoms. If they are asymptomatic, the window is 10 days after their sample was taken.
The number of local cases with onset dates in the past 10 days has started to drop.
On Thursday, it was 73 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases between Dec. 8 and 17 in Wexford County; 37 confirmed and 22 probable in Osceola County; 25 in Missaukee County and 14 confirmed and three probable in Lake County.
About 6% of the total number of cases in the four counties since March have been in the past 10 days; 146 out of 2,165 total cases within Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola Counties.
Statewide cases on Thursday surpassed 450,000 since the pandemic began. After adding 4,024 new cases, the total in Michigan is 450,775. COVID-19 deaths reached 11,208 after adding 190 deaths to Wednesday's total. Of the 190 new deaths, 125 deaths were identified via a review of vital records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.