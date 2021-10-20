CADILLAC — In the midst of one of the worst pandemics in recent history, it’s easy to forget that not too long ago, another disease ravaged the U.S. and terrified billions throughout the world.
That disease was polio and unlike COVID-19, which largely has spared the youngest members of society, polio was particularly devastating to children, causing crippling deformities, paralysis, respiratory failure and even death.
For Linda Kimbel, director of the Rotary Club of Manton, the fight against polio is personal, as her father-in-law, Donald, developed the disease at 3 years old and it affected him the rest of his life.
When he initially became ill from polio, Kimbel said Donald’s mother knew that she had to keep his lungs working for him to breath, so she would pump his legs regularly to keep the blood flowing. That wasn’t enough, however, and Donald had to spend some time in an iron lung, which kept him alive long enough for his body to recover from the disease.
For the rest of his life, Donald wore braces on his withered legs to keep them from collapsing, along with crutches and a wheelchair later in life.
While his body was weakened considerably by polio, Donald’s spirit was strong, and he was able to live a full life, raising seven sons and one daughter along the way.
To this day, Kimbel gets emotional when she talks about her father-in-law and what he went through.
“His attitude is what kept him going,” Kimbel said. “A lot of people didn’t make it, though.”
Seeing firsthand how much a preventable disease can impact a loved one, Kimbel said she gets especially frustrated when people reject vaccines.
It was a lot different in the 1950s than it is today: she said when the polio vaccine was introduced, people were ecstatic.
“I remember my mother being so excited about it,” said Kimbel, who was 4 or 5 years old at the time. “People were scared to death to even take their kids outside or let them play with other kids. What a godsend the polio vaccine was.”
Kimbel has a memory of being in kindergarten and her mother taking the family to get vaccinated.
“Mom was adamant that my brother and I get the vaccine,” Kimbel said. “She saw what polio did to other kids and didn’t want that to happen to us. I remember her being so insistent that we get it.”
Kimbel remembers receiving both doses of the vaccine, the second via a sugar cube given by a nurse wearing a white frock and white hat. Kimbel said the nurse closely observed each child to make sure they fully swallowed the cube before moving on to the next one.
“People were desperate for a cure,” Kimbel said.
Decades after the polio vaccine was introduced, while the disease has been virtually eliminated in most corners of the globe, there are a few places where it remains.
Rotary Club of Cadillac president Susan Dennis said there are two countries where polio remains endemic — Pakistan and Afghanistan, which in 2020 had 84 and 56 cases, respectively.
Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years, and with the cost of a vaccine only 15 cents, a little fundraising can help a lot of people.
In recognition of World Polio Day on Oct. 24, local Rotary chapters will be working to raise money to purchase vaccines for use where they’re needed the most.
Kimbel said they’ll be hosting a cleanup day today from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Rotary Park in Manton. All donations received during the cleanup go toward the eradication of polio.
Dennis said the Rotary Club of Cadillac allocates $500 each year toward polio eradication efforts. She said they’ve also set out a collection jar at the Evergreen Resort, in the Wexford Room conference space. Those who wish to donate can put money in the jar or mail it to P.O. Box 481.
In the last 10 years the Cadillac Rotary has donated $7,853 to the Rotary International polio eradication fund. Dennis said they’ll be fundraising through the end of the month and hope to generate another $500 to add to the amount they’ve already set aside.
“That’s what Rotary is all about,” Dennis said. “Finding a cure so we don’t have to worry about it anymore. It’s just one more thing that Rotary clubs in the area do.”
Rotary estimates that since 1988, 20 million children have been saved from polio paralysis as a result of the club’s fundraising efforts.
