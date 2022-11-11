CADILLAC — If there’s anyone who knows about the long-term consequences of war, it’s Cadillac’s Floyd Duane Briggs.
When Briggs returned to the states after serving in Vietnam from 1965 to 1966, his wife, JoAnn, said it was obvious that he was a changed man.
For one thing, Briggs came back with post-traumatic stress disorder, and the first time he heard Cadillac’s civil defense siren go off, he dove underneath a coffee table — much to the surprise of family members in the room with him at the time.
One person joked that if there had been an attack, only Briggs would have survived, although the impact that PTSD had on his life in subsequent years would turn out to be no laughing matter.
“I couldn’t handle it anytime I heard fireworks,” Briggs said. “It took a while to get over that.”
While Briggs was able to overcome many of the symptoms of PTSD, other consequences of the war have stuck with him to this day and may persist until the day he dies.
Briggs was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1964 and at the time, he doesn’t remember being worried or scared at all, since his older brother just months earlier had safely returned from serving oversees.
Even when he found out that he’d be deployed to Vietnam, Briggs said it wasn’t something that troubled him, although he wasn’t necessarily thrilled about it, either.
“I never really thought about it at the time,” said Briggs.
Briggs went through basic training and then attended signal school. After graduating, he did “crypto clearance” work, which involved sitting in a “tin box” and deciphering coded messages. Briggs said it didn’t take long for the sound of the ticker tape machine rattling off messages all day to drive him crazy. Eventually, he asked his commanding officer to be reassigned to a different duty.
It was on a Merchant Marine vessel that Briggs hitched a ride to Vietnam — a trip that took 18 days, during which he remembered doing a lot of the menial chores around the ship.
When he arrived in Vietnam, Briggs was stationed about 20 miles from the DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) separating North Vietnam from South Vietnam and part of his duties was to support the 1st Cavalry Division by supplying them with guns, ammunition, food and whatever else they needed.
Upon arriving, however, Briggs promptly came down with a case of dysentery and was laid up for two weeks.
After recovering, Briggs got to work — driving a cargo vehicle by himself through remote and dangerous terrain, oftentimes in the middle of the night.
Briggs said he was part of a unit called “Roadrunner Company,” and in honor of the name, he painted a roadrunner on the side of his Jeep. A ranking Army official one day noticed the painting and told Briggs he had a half hour to remove it. Briggs did what he was told and when the official left, he went ahead to repainted the roadrunner on the vehicle.
During his time in the Southeast Asian country, Briggs said clean water often was scarce, which compelled many of the servicemen to drink whatever else was readily available.
“After a while, we were just drinking vodka,” laughed Briggs, who added that soldiers also would take advantage of the lengthy monsoon season to gather as much fresh water as they could.
It wasn’t all fun and games in Vietnam, however, and Briggs on numerous occasions would come into contact with danger and death.
For a time, Briggs didn’t have a canopy on his Jeep but when one was installed, he learned just how close to death he had come: following his first night out with the canopy, he noticed three bullet holes just behind his head. The bullet pattern was tight and in the shape of a triangle — the work of a decent sniper, just a little behind the mark.
Briggs got in the habit of driving as fast as he could, which in the rugged terrain was about 45 miles per hour — just fast enough so the tires wouldn’t spin in the dirt.
“I didn’t stop for nothing,” Briggs said.
At that stage of the war, Briggs said officers had begun ripping the insignias off their uniforms, because so many had been killed by snipers that noticed their higher rank.
The constant threat posed by snipers affected lower-ranking soldiers, as well. In one instance, Briggs said a soldier who had just arrived in the country refused to heed the advice of others who had been there longer, and would not wear his helmet properly. That night, when he stuck his head out of his tent, a sniper sent a bullet through his face. If he had been wearing the helmet properly, Briggs said the bullet would have ricocheted off. Briggs had to clean up the blood and gore afterward.
Briggs said he purposely did not befriend anyone he served overseas with, partly because he knew that anyone he became close with might end up being killed.
“I didn’t’ want to get to know anybody,” Briggs said.
As for his own safety, Briggs said he tried not to think about it and instead developed a stoic philosophy about it.
“If you get it, you get it,” Briggs said. “What are you going to do?”
That stoicism, however, didn’t always prevent feelings of anxiety, especially when Briggs knew that danger was near.
“It’s an uneasy feeling,” Briggs said. “You’re on alert all the time.”
Those feelings of anxiety were heightened by the realization that anyone Briggs came across in Vietnam could be an enemy, no matter how friendly they initially appeared.
Briggs said he was part of a convoy delivering supplies somewhere when a woman and some kids approached one of the vehicles in the line. One of the children had a grenade and asked a soldier if he’d trade him food for it. Before anyone had time to react, the child pulled the pin on the grenade and tossed it under the vehicle. It exploded moments later, destroying the vehicle next in line and killing its driver.
It was this element of the conflict that led to people calling U.S. servicemen “baby killers” when they returned home — something that Briggs, along with many others, experienced firsthand.
“You will shoot at anything that pulls a gun on you,” Briggs said. “They didn’t have any respect for death. The villagers would be nice to you but they were also fearful of their own people.”
Briggs remembers being out on duty one night and feeling so overwhelmed by the situation that he asked for God’s help.
“I thought, ‘God, it’s awfully dark tonight,’” Briggs said. “’Please get me out of here.’”
Briggs’ prayers eventually were answered and on the day he left Vietnam, he told the pilot that he had no interest in visiting Saigon for rest and relaxation on the way out, and that he’d only step foot off the plane once he was back on U.S. soil.
When Briggs was back in the states, he resumed a civilian life the best he could, settling down with his wife and starting a family.
The horrors of war, however, weren’t isolated to Vietnam: they followed Briggs back home.
In addition to suffering from PTSD, Briggs eventually developed medical issues from exposure to Agent Orange, which was sprayed on plants to kill everything around the perimeter of a base so soldiers could see the approach of enemy combatants.
Briggs said tendons in one of his feet disappeared after the exposure, as did the meniscus of one of his knees; about seven years ago, Briggs was diagnosed with cancer in his mouth, which required doctors to remove a part of his tongue and replace it with a skin graft from his arm; and last June, doctors had to cut out a section of the roof of Briggs’ mouth and remove a number of lymph nodes. For about three months afterward, he had to be hooked to a feeding tube.
Briggs isn’t alone in dealing with health problems stemming from Agent Orange, and the experience has elicited in him strong opinions about service in the military.
“I was excited my kids never got drafted,” Briggs said. “I told them, you can join but you have to go to college first ... so you don’t have to be a grunt (like he was).”
Over the years, Briggs has donated a lot of his time to helping veterans like himself, whether that’s by lending a non-judgmental ear, or spending countless hours planting trees and doing other chores at the Veterans Serving Veterans Park in Haring Township.
“I think that’s where God decided to send me,” Briggs said about the VSV park. “It’s been a real life-changer for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.