Deer regulations approved by NRC for 2021

The autumn woods and the deer hunting opportunities it brings are months away, but hunters now know what regulations will be in place when they go afield.
The Michigan Natural Resources Commission recently approved the deer hunting regulations for the upcoming 2021 season during its regular meeting. The changes, aimed at further simplifying deer regulations and removing barriers to hunting participation, go into effect with the start of the 2021 deer hunting seasons in September.
The regulations will provide additional opportunity, flexibility and cost savings for hunters and – based on existing and projected data the Department of Natural Resources uses to gauge the impact of proposed regulations – are not expected to have a significant negative effect on the deer herd or the quality of deer hunting.
“Our goals with these regulations are twofold: to make hunting regulations easier to understand and follow in Michigan, and also to manage Michigan’s abundant deer herd,‘ DNR deer program specialist Chad Stewart said. “We feel that these changes move us in the right direction.‘
The approved regulation changes included Deer Management Unit-specific antlerless deer licenses have been replaced with a universal antlerless license to be used across multiple DMUs. The 2021 regulations also include antlerless licenses may now be purchased without an application in the Lower Peninsula and portions of the south-central Upper Peninsula that have DMUs open to antlerless deer hunting. Licenses may be used on public or private land.
In the mid-zone Upper Peninsula DMUs that are open to antlerless deer hunting, the 2021 regulations say a deer hunting access permit must accompany the universal antlerless license. The deer hunting access permit, intended to limit participation where the population can be sensitive to harsh winter weather, will be available through a drawing.
The northernmost DMUs of the Upper Penisula are closed to antlerless deer hunting in all seasons, according to the regulations. Archery hunters in portions of the Upper Peninsula may pursue antlerless deer on their deer or deer combo licenses, but DMUs 127, 066, 131, 042, 031, 007 and 048 will be closed to antlerless harvest during the archery seasons. The expanded urban archery season through Jan. 31 is now permanent in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, according to the regulations.
Upper Peninsula supplemental and recreational deer feeding regulations have changed, including no permit required for supplemental feeding in the Upper Peninsula; supplemental feeding can occur Jan. 1 to May 15; recreational or supplemental feeding is prohibited if a location is deemed to be a safety hazard. All recreational feed must be given in increments of only 2 gallons per calendar day and only 2 gallons at any one time.
The 2021 deer hunting regulations will be printed in the 2021 Hunting Digest, which is expected to be finalized in late spring and available at license agent locations and online at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests around July 1.
Last December, Stewart said unofficial deer hunting stats and observations were posing an interesting quandary.
Although license sales appeared to be up roughly 5 to 6% through the end of the firearm season compared to the 2019 season, there appeared to be less participation than in previous years. There may be several reasons for that, according to Stewart.
This includes the terrible weather hunters experienced during opening day and week, as well as the opener falling on a Sunday. Another reason for the potential lower participation could be related to more localized hunting rather than the annual pilgrimage north for opening day.
For the definitive answer, Stewart said it likely won't be until late spring or early summer. That is when the report regarding the 2020 deer hunting season will be released by the DNR.
