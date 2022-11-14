Deer-related vehicle crashes on the rise in November

CADILLAC — Northern Michiganders are no stranger to the sight of rundown deer on the shoulder of the road, but they might see a few more than usual in November.
Deer-related vehicle crashes have seen an uptick between fall 2021 and 2022, with an expected peak through the remainder of November. Michigan State Police Cadillac Post Sgt. Paul Stone said the increase in accidents involving deer has been noticeable within the post’s five-county region.
According to Stone, there were a reported 24 deer-related crashes in November 2021. Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7, 2022, there have already been a total of 36 incidents. Numbers aside, Stone said the post typically sees about three to four deer-related incidents per shift during this time of year. The unexpected increase has only exacerbated an already-busy deer-related crash season.
Stone said it’s difficult to pin down the major contributing factor to these incidents, but he believes the dwindling pandemic could have put more drivers on the road, and ultimately, in the way of deer.
Temperatures have remained warm through the fall as well, and with an 8.6% decrease in the purchase of deer harvest tags between 2019 and 2021, as reported by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, there could be more deer roaming around.
Stone urges drivers to be aware of their surroundings when driving early in the morning or at dusk, as these are the most common times of day for deer activity. If drivers do see a deer in their path, Stone said it’s important that they don’t swerve.
“Sometimes we see people try and avoid the deer, which obviously is a natural reaction. Something’s in front of you, you wanna swerve to miss it,” Stone said. “But sometimes we see the result is worse when you do that.”
The best course of action for drivers who encounter a deer is to press on their brakes as hard as they can and keep the wheel straight to minimize impact.
If an accident involving a deer does occur, Stone said drivers can dial 911 or contact the Michigan State Police directly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.