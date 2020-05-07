Deer v. Prosecutor

FALMOUTH — Both the prosecutor and the Harley will recover. The deer wasn't so lucky.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten was enjoying a motorcycle ride through the county on Friday evening, May 1. He'd been to a convenience store in Moorestown and was looping back around toward home in Lake City when a deer crossed his path on Falmouth Road in Clam Union Township.
The deer stopped. It just stood there as Den Houten and his bike bore down. It happened too fast for Den Houten to do much. He didn't swerve; you're not supposed to because then the bike might flip.
Instead, Den Houten's motorcycle hit the deer pretty much head-on at about 55 mph. He lost control after impact.
But both Den Houten and the bike had soft landings, ending up in a wet, grassy ditch. He didn't get to stay there for long, as much as he might have liked to.
Frantic witnesses were yelling at each other not to touch him due to the possibility of a spinal injury.
"I wanted to just continue to lay there for a while but I did get up so that they didn't think that I was paralyzed or something," Den Houten told the Cadillac News in a phone interview Tuesday.
EMS came and Den Houten later went to Munson Cadillac Hospital.
He knew some of the people who responded; there were three EMS workers and a couple of troopers from Michigan State Police's Houghton Lake Post.
"I don't think that they treated me any different than they would have anybody else. They had already been dispatched before they even (knew it) was me," he said.
Den Houten was not ticketed for the accident. He was also not violating the governor's "Stay Home" order—recreational motorcycle rides are allowed, according to an FAQ on the state's coronavirus website.
After Den Houten got home, he decided to go to the hospital to get checked out for a head injury. His cheekbone was injured, as was his wrist. Both have minor fractures.
While his injuries weren't serious, the hospital team's response was.
"When you tell hospital personnel that you struck a deer on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed they triage you quickly," Den Houten wrote in a Facebook post Monday.
"We have a very good EMS and hospital system ... I saw that first hand," Den Houten told the newspaper about going public regarding his accident. "That's kind of what my intention was, to give them credit."
Den Houten said he refused opioids to treat him for the pain.
"I didn't take it, not because I wanted to be tough, but frankly, because I didn't want to run the risk," he said, citing the number of people he sees in court who have become addicted to drugs after taking opioids. "Nobody is special."
As for the bike, it's still at the shop—with similarly "minor injuries" because the motorcycle did not skid along the street—but it will probably be staying in the garage for some time after Den Houten gets it back.
"I don't think (my wife) wants me to ride in the near future," Den Houten said. Seeing the "intensity of her concern" after the accident was a reminder of how much she loves him, he said.
The incident was Den Houten's second deer-vs-vehicle crash; he hit a deer in Holland Township last fall, he said, though he was driving his car, then. He called the deer-prone area "a death zone for me."
