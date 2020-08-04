Deja vu: Election of 1918 took place amid one of world's deadliest viral outbreaks

CADILLAC — Today marks one of the rare instances in history when an election is held in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.
Election officials throughout the area for weeks have been preparing to open the polls to voters while also taking steps to safeguard themselves and the public from coronavirus exposure.
While the effects of COVID-19 in many respects are not comparable to anything that has happened before in the U.S., there has been at least one election held amid a devastating viral outbreak.
During the November general election of 1918, bans on public gatherings were in effect in this area to control the spread of the Spanish flu, along with closures of movie theaters, schools and churches, although by that time the virus had largely moved to the west coast, where authorities issued what many historians believe were the first orders in the U.S. mandating that people wear masks when they cast their votes.
While that didn't happen in the Cadillac area, people still were getting sick and dying from the flu on a nearly daily basis leading up to Election Day.
Reports from around the country indicated that candidates were frustrated they couldn't hold large rallies due to restrictions put in place to control the spread of the flu. Some candidates even accused their opponents of conspiring to make it more difficult for them to reach their constituents.
Cadillac Evening News reports from 1918 indicate that the general election in Northern Michigan was pretty light, with only two candidates for Wexford County prosecutor, neither of which expressed frustration about not being able to reach voters. Other than the prosecutor, area voters had to decide on the governor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House seats.
While the local elections didn't generate much controversy, there was a push to bring as many voters as possible to the polls.
One of the motivations for that push was out of a sense of patriotism, perhaps stemming from the U.S.'s involvement in World War I.
"It is expected that arrangements will be made at the mills and factories and at other industrial points in the city tomorrow through which opportunity will be given to employees to cast their votes," a notice in the Cadillac Evening News read. "In some cities organizations have been formed for the purpose of persuading every voter to go to the polls, no matter what his political preferences may be. Voting is an act of patriotism as well as an American privilege, and this privilege should not be disregarded or neglected because of the fact that the voter may be less interested than usual in the election outcome."
Besides duty to country, it seems two major national issues energized local efforts to increase voter turnout — the women's suffrage amendment and a letter penned by Democratic President Woodrow Wilson imploring voters across the country to choose only representatives from his party to fill U.S. House and Senate seats.
On the former issue, women in Wexford County were very active in their efforts to rally support for the right of women to vote alongside men.
"The statement sometimes made by those opposed to equal suffrage that a majority of women do not want to vote, is most emphatically disposed of by the fact that 180,000 women in Michigan have signed petitions asking the men in Michigan to vote in favor of the equal suffrage amendment, to be submitted at the coming election," the Cadillac Evening News reported. "Over two thousand Wexford County women have signed petitions asking a similar favor from the men of our county."
These efforts apparently were persuasive, leading to the amendment's passage both at a national level and in Wexford County, where it passed by a tally of 1,321 to 890.
As for President Wilson's urging of Americans to choose Democrats out of concerns that a return of a Republican majority in congress would be seen overseas as a repudiation of his leadership during wartime, there was a predictable backlash in conservative areas, including Wexford County.
"Although there are no city or county issues related to tomorrow's election and little to create immediate or individual interest in the outcome of the voting, it is yet greatly to be desired that an unusually good vote shall be cast in this city and throughout the country," the Cadillac Evening News reported. "Their desire to 'stand by the president' should result in the casting of every democratic vote, and the republicans are far more interested in tomorrow's election than they would have been if President Wilson had not challenged their Americanism and their loyalty as republicans through his formal request that a democratic congress should be elected."
One opinion writer wrote these biting words in the Cadillac Evening News: "In reading your paper of October 23rd I note the statement said to have been made by Mr. Doremus, one of our fire-eating democratic Michigan Congressman, that anyone casting a republican ballot would be a voter for Germany. Wonderful logic. One would almost suppose Vallandigham, of Ohio, or Howell Cobb, perhaps Preston H. Brooks or possibly Jefferson Davis, had returned to earth to guide our ship of state in Michigan. As all of the above-named democrats with hundreds more who had been educated and fed at the public nursery and were not satisfied with that but used their best efforts to divide our country and break asunder our constitution, not as a scrap of paper, but on the issue of state rights."
While the results of the election were important to many Americans, they soon were overshadowed by news of Germany's expected surrender.
Despite the ban on public gatherings that was still in effect, a celebration and parade was immediately planned after news of the surrender reached Cadillac.
"With the starting of the whistles an impromptu parade was made along Mitchell Street which proved to be quite expressive," the paper reported. "The Acme Truck Company was the principle feature of the parade, the procession being led by a truck on which a scaffold had been erected with a dummy figure of the Kaiser hanging from between its posts. Quite a number of trucks were in the procession followed by automobiles all adding to the noise making feature of the occasion."
Reporters described the parade and celebration as "the wildest night Cadillac had ever known," culminating in the burning of the Kaiser effigy in front of the post office in a bonfire "higher than a small house."
As if in response to the spontaneous celebrations held across the state, Michigan lifted its ban on public gatherings and allowed theaters and churches to reopen, although reports of influenza deaths persisted for months afterward in the Cadillac area.
