CADILLAC — Delays in obtaining drywall have pushed back the completion of New Hope Center homeless shelter in Cadillac and increased the overall cost of building the facility.
New Hope Center Executive Director Chris Crawley said they've been waiting for drywall for several weeks, which held up completion of other aspects of the building, including painting the interior and adding basic amenities.
Currently, Crawley said they're installing insulation and drywall (which finally arrived) and are about 60% finished with the 9,500-square-foot structure, which will replace all the shelters which formerly operated under the name of New Hope Shelter.
They had hoped to have the facility finished and ready for occupants by May or early June but with the delays, he said they'd be lucky to be done by late August.
The building initially was estimated to cost between $1.2 and $1.3 million to build and thanks to a number of grants, donations, and volunteer labor, they are only $75,000 away from fully funding the project.
At the beginning of the year, Crawley said they were only $50,000 away from their funding goal but as a result of the drywall delays, the cost of the materials increased significantly.
Although they had to cancel their May fundraiser due to COVID-19, Crawley said they'll likely still hold some sort of event later this year, and he's also looking for other grant opportunities to cover the remaining costs.
The material delays not only threw a monkey wrench into their building construction plans, they also made operations a lot more challenging for New Hope Center during the next several months, as they currently are over-capacity at their men's and women's shelters, and recently lost one of their family shelters to fire, and currently only have one.
Once complete, the new center will have three wings for men, women and families, administrative areas, and a meeting room where residents can attend life skills classes.
The New Hope Center is being built on Francis Street, near the Wexford County Jail.
In the near future, Crawley said they'll be requesting volunteers from the community to help them complete the last stages of building the center. Much of that work will involve painting.
For updates on how the center is coming along, Crawley said to look them up on Facebook.
