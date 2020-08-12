Delays could hurt small pot shops

CADILLAC — In the five-plus months since marijuana business applications were due in the city of Cadillac, application approvals stalled.
The 14 applications the city received for four licenses (two medical and two recreational) are still waiting to learn who will be allowed to open up stores that sell marijuana.
The process is moving once again, following a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city's selection committee is due to meet Aug. 26, where they'll evaluate and score the applications to decide which should be awarded conditional licenses (successful applicants will still need to get state licenses and a special use permit).
And thus far, the city has said, nobody has dropped out of the application process.
But one applicant with ties to the area has warned that delays—whether due to the pandemic or not—can hurt smaller operations.
"The longer it takes the more problems, it creates, and the more it will, over time, weed out people that don't have extremely deep pockets," said Robert McCurren, a physician who has worked in Cadillac and who is part of a partnership trying to open a retail store called "WellFlower" in Cadillac.
Deep-pocketed applicants are "generally either multi-state operators or people that are putting up stores, you know, in large numbers all over the state that don't have a true local connection," said McCurren, who stressed that his venture is owned by people in Michigan and that they are working with a local nurse.
While the largest businesses could afford to purchase buildings outright on the hope that their application will be approved, smaller applicants, like McCurren and his partners, have conditional purchase agreements, with existing owners holding buildings for applicants.
"We've seen in some communities—and I don't know how many buildings there are in Cadillac—but it's probably true that, for every application that's in place, there's a building that's being held and not being developed for anything else," McCurren speculated (the building his company has a purchase agreement on is occupied at the moment).
Some of those buildings "will never be a cannabis business" because the number of licenses are limited.
"And so the longer the process goes on, the longer those buildings are just sitting there," McCurren said.
But the limited number of licenses can also make Cadillac attractive to would-be marijuana retailers because it means less competition.
" Cadillac, we think, is going to be a great place," McCurren said.
Marijuana retailers have generally fared well during the pandemic, he noted.
The Cadillac News submitted a FOIA request to the city of Cadillac for application materials from other retail applicants. The FOIA was denied. The city cited the Michigan Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act, which allows municipalities to exempt from public disclosure information that it has received from applicants.
