CADILLAC — A partnership between two Wexford County entities will ensure senior citizens in the community will have access to fresh produce.
Wexford County Council on Aging Executive Director Kathy Kimmel said 60, 10-pound boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables were delivered to seniors Tuesday across the county and another 100 of those boxes were delivered on Wednesday.
The Michigan Aging and Adult Services Agency were approved for a grant that allows food distributors to deliver USDA fresh produce boxes sourced in Michigan by local farmers to non-profit organizations throughout the state to distribute to older adults. Kimmel said this is also happening through other nonprofits, like area schools, to reach other populations in need.
This program is expected to run in Wexford County bi-weekly through at least the end of September with a potential extension into December, Kimmel said.
Kimmel laughed that food delivery was just another hat her agency gets to wear these days. She also said if it wasn't for the assistance of the Cadillac-Wexford Transit Authority it would have been a lot harder to do.
"We have become a food delivery service. These are USDA fresh produce boxes," Kimmel said. "We are partnering with the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan and (the boxes) have flowed through them."
During the current pandemic, Kimmel said there have been two types of food boxes that have been distributed. The first is known as Q boxes which stands for quarantine. Those boxes consist of shelf-stable foods and each county in the northwest region of the state received 35 of those boxes to distribute, according to Kimmel.
On May 19, Kimmel said she received an email alerting her to the fresh produce boxes. Because her COA was one of the only senior service organizations that were still operating during the pandemic Kimmel said they were picked to be a distribution site.
One of the goals of the program is to have the food boxes delivered, so the senior citizens receiving them don't have to go out in public and potentially be exposed to COVID-19, Kimmel said she needed help.
That is when she decided to call CWTA/WexExpress Executive Director Carrie Thompson.
"Because the food is perishable we needed to get them out right away so we partnered with the CWTA to make those deliveries," Kimmel said. "They were able to donate the buses and time to make it happen."
Thompson said Kimmel called her last week about the need to deliver 160 boxes of fresh produce to seniors across the county. She also said Kimmel relayed that she was concerned they wouldn't be able to get them delivered in time due to the food items having a shelf life.
As a result, Thompson said her agency was willing to help. Using the same system for making its passenger pick up and drop off routes, Thompson said they were able to devise eight separate routes to make the deliveries over two days.
"(Kimmel) was thinking they will get a palet every other week so this is going to be ongoing for a little while," Thompson said. "As long as they are getting the food and need to get it out to seniors, we will help them."
With the deliveries occurring at least through September and potentially through the end of the year, Kimmel said the plan is to partner with other senior groups across the county. She said if senior centers open, such as in Manton or Cadillac, they could be alternate delivery sites. She also said they would like to look at senior housing facilities across the county. She also said it has allowed her staff to help connect senior citizens with other programs.
"It's been pretty cool. We are hearing from people we never touched before. I have talked to more people in Buckley than I have in the last nine months," she said.
If a senior citizen is interested in receiving one of the fresh produce boxes, they only need to be 60 or older and able to use the produce, meaning that they have the mobility to prepare the food. They also should call the COA at (231) 775-0133 to get their name placed on the list to receive a box in the future. The boxes currently all contain apples, oranges, pears, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet corn, green peppers, and squash.
