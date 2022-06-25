Delivery service workers share the gains and pains of working in the industry

CADILLAC — These days, there’s a delivery service for almost everything, and with every completed order, there’s a delivery driver behind the wheel to make it happen. Even when the job isn’t easy, local drivers said they push through because they love providing a service for their community.
Delivery services have become a nimble way for people to pick up extra cash, or make a full-time income.
There are dozens of independent contracting apps out there, and Nicholas Gomez has worked for most of them. A majority are focused on food items like hot meals or groceries, but as the industry has expanded, so has the variety of items people can have delivered to their home.
Roadie, for example, is an app that covers deliveries from Home Depot, Walmart and Tractor Supply. DoorDash has broadened its scope as well and now offers pick up for convenience and pharmacy stores.
After years of taking on different delivery gigs, Gomez and his wife, Becky, saw the local market flood with competition. They decided to take their combined experience in delivery service and develop a business model of their own.
“We said, what can we do that, one, starts a business and serves the community, but still do the thing that we love, which is driving and doing gig work,” he said. “So we looked at laundry, and come to find out there is quite a bit out there, just not in our area.”
With the Gomez’s business, Laundry Basket Express, customers can schedule laundry service online, either in advance or same day. When an order is placed, Gomez goes to the customer’s address, picks up their laundry, washes, dries and folds the clothing, then returns it to the customer’s doorstep.
For many people, laundry is a chore that lands last on the list, and they might wonder why someone else would willingly take on heaps of dirty clothes. To Gomez, the task is personal, and he believes it takes trust to send your items off with another person. He said the benefit is being able to take the burden off someone else and provide a service for the community.
“We have a personal connection and a personal investment in the people in our community,” Gomez said. “And we want to take care of them.”
One of the frustrations Gomez faces with the business is lack of customer education in terms of knowing how the business works, what the cost is, and what that cost covers.
Customer’s lack of education on delivery service work has also been a road block for driver Carolyn Hixon. She said customers often don’t understand the impact that they have on how successful delivery drivers are in their jobs. Hixon’s sole income is made through driving for DoorDash, Roadie, Uber Eats and Lyft.
Each day, she drives from Lake City to either Cadillac or Traverse City to work different gigs through the day. The apps Hixon uses are generally unique in what they provide, but the commonality they all share is the option to rate. When customer’s misuse the function, drivers can lose their job.
In that way, Hixon said the customer is almost equivalent to a boss in the delivery industry. She said there have been multiple instances when people will give a low rating, despite receiving an order within the time frame, and it brought Hixon’s overall rating down, which then results in fewer deliveries being sent her way.
Bad ratings are made for a multitude of reasons, but Hixon said they’re mostly tied to driver timing. Hixon previously drove for grocery delivery app Shipt, and when filling customer orders, it was common for an item on their list to be out of stock.
She then has to reach out to the customer to find out if they’d like a replacement, but the waiting game can wear down on the time she has to complete the order.
“If the store doesn’t have what they want, it’s like it’s your fault, and that affects your rating too,” she said. “People don’t realize that, if you’re in a bad mood, and you give your shopper one star, that takes their ratings down and can possibly get them deactivated.”
To protect herself when working, Hixon said she’s placed a camera on the dashboard and interior of her car, so she can film herself completing deliveries. The tool has saved her job before.
Hixon said it’s common for people to try and scam the DoorDash system by reporting their order as not been delivered to receive a refund and get the order for free. When someone tried to work the scam on Hixon, she said she was able to refute their claim with the footage of her making and completing the delivery.
Despite the hiccups, Hixon said she continues to deliver because she genuinely enjoys it. She’s acquired regular customers along the way, and being able to take a burden off their shoulders makes her happy.
“We’re doing it because we’ve liked what we’re doing... we’re getting to the store and able to give them something that they may not have a car to get to,” she said. “The majority of the people who are shoppers actually care about what they’re doing. They care about giving people what they need.”
Before DoorDash came to Cadillac just over a year ago, Serena Acton and her husband were brainstorming a way to bring delivery to the area. Their business, Front Door Food Delivery, has become a way for Acton to make additional income and have some spending money for herself and her child.
Like Hixon, Acton said she delivers to assist the community, despite the job not always being the most fruitful. As the cost of gas continues to climb, it’s become more difficult for Acton to actually make a profit with delivery cost alone.
If she’s delivering within a 6-mile radius, the cost is $6, and with each mile added to the distance travelled, it’s a dollar added to the delivery cost. But, that money rarely ends up in Acton’s pocket. Instead, it goes toward filling the tank of her SUV or covering the cost of advertising for the service.
“I used to be able to put in like $25 to $30, and I’d be pretty much set for my deliveries for the day. Now it’s like $50, and sometimes that doesn’t even cover it,” she said. “And then we haven’t upped our prices really, because we try to be the most affordable.”
As a result, Acton relies on tips to make a profit, but she said it’s rare to get a tip at all, no matter where she’s delivering to. Acton believes that tips are reserved for when customer’s feel she did a good job, but as expenses become more intense, she said the lack of tips is becoming discouraging.
“It’s very rare when I get a tip, it’s not a very common thing, and if I do, it’s $1 or $2,” she said. “I get when it’s right in town. That’s fine, I don’t really care about that, but a lot of times, I’m driving 40 miles all together, and I don’t get it.”
For as many downsides as there are, Acton said there are benefits to delivery, like being able to take her child on calls, which eliminates the cost of childcare. Acton said delivery isn’t perfect, but the customers who take the time to thank her for her work and let her know they appreciate what she does keeps her moving.
“To me, it’s worth it because of the help that I’m doing,” she said. “So I guess it’s not really about the money anymore, it’s just helping these people that need it.”
