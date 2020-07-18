Delivery truck snags low-hanging lines near Hampton Inn

A truck delivering supplies to Hampton Inn at 1650 S Mitchell St, caught low-hanging lines as it turned into the hotel’s driveway yesterday at approximately 10:30 A.M. The Cadillac Police Department and the Cadillac Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and re-routed traffic on S. Mitchell St between Pearl St. and Mackinaw Trail, according to a press release by Police Sergeant Jeff Izzard. Izzard said that responders determined after arrival that the downed lines were cable/telephone lines, not power lines. The television service provider whose lines were affected arrived to repair the cables, and traffic was reopened once the lines were repaired.