Delta variant detected within District Health Department No. 10 region

CADILLAC — The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Northern Michigan and local public health officials say it's likely there are additional cases in this area.
According to a health department press release, an individual with a history of international travel was recently identified as having the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Crawford County as of July 19. The individual reported having one dose of a two-dose series of the COVID-19 vaccine and was tested for COVID-19 on July 5.
The first Michigan case of the Delta variant was identified in Ottawa County in June. Several other cases have been identified in Michigan since the first case was announced. Only a small percentage of COVID-19 tests are sequenced to identify the variant strain. In addition, it takes additional time to perform the genetic sequencing. Therefore, it is likely that there are additional unidentified cases of the Delta variant in the DHD No. 10's 10-county jurisdiction at this time.
The Delta variant was first identified in India and resulted from mutations to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19. According to CDC, early findings show that the Delta variant may be associated with an increased risk of death, although more research needs to be done. Research also shows that the Delta variant may be significantly more transmissible than other variants. There is some evidence that vaccines remain effective against the Delta variant.
At this time, District Health Department No. 10 is urging individuals to continue to take precautions against COVID-19, especially as new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 continue to become more prevalent. These important precautions include:
• Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 when available and eligible. For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, this means receiving both doses for the vaccine to be fully effective.
• Wearing a mask around others if not vaccinated.
• Staying 6 feet apart from others if not vaccinated.
• Washing hands often.
• Ventilating indoor spaces.
The health department continues to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, go to www.dhd10.org/schedule. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine.
On Monday, it was reported that Missaukee County added one new case over the weekend. Total case counts in area counties are 2,559 in Wexford County, 1,276 in Missaukee County, 595 in Lake County and 1,706 in Osceola County.
No new deaths have been reported in area counties since July 7. Since the beginning of the pandemic, local health departments have verified 43 deaths in Wexford County, 19 deaths in Missaukee County, 15 deaths in Lake County and 31 deaths in Osceola County.
On Friday, the state reported that there had been 881 new cases reported since their last update on Tuesday, including 16 deaths. Over the three days (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases was 293 per day. The deaths announced Friday included seven deaths identified during a vital records review.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 897,598 confirmed cases in Michigan and 19,848 deaths.
