CADILLAC — People have been spending so much money this summer staying cool that it's been hard for AC installers and manufacturers to keep up.
Eli Hoffert, owner of Maveric Mechanical and Plumbing in Cadillac, said they have been receiving around twice the number of service calls and requests for new unit installations as they normally do this time of year.
It's been pretty hot recently, which no doubt has contributed to increases in calls, Hoffert said, but that's only part of the reason sales are up.
Hoffert said with people working and spending more time at home due to COVID-19, many have decided to make large investments on air conditioning units they probably wouldn't be making otherwise.
Hoffert said some clients are interested in replacing their units because older models are more prone to malfunction and often require more expensive refrigerant to remain operational.
"They don't see a point in adding another Band Aid (to make the unit work)," Hoffert said.
Others are new clients who would like a unit installed for the first time.
Hoffert said while they've never been busier, securing the AC units and parts to fix them can be a challenge, considering there's a shortage of equipment due to closures of many manufacturing plants earlier this year.
"We're looking at different suppliers than we have in the past," Hoffert said. "I recently had to drive all the way to Mount Pleasant to pick up some equipment we couldn't find around here."
Dan Cornwell, field foreman for Maveric, said his primary duties mostly keep him at the office. This summer, however, Cornwell said he's spent a lot more time in the field helping out installation and maintenance crews because they've been so busy.
During a typical day, Cornwell said a crew will install one unit, then spend the rest of their time responding to maintenance calls.
Hoffert said he'd love to expand his workforce to keep up with demand but it's been difficult finding people with the skills required to install and fix AC units. He said the same can be said about finding plumbers.
"It's a dying breed," Hoffert said.
There are many reasons why an AC unit may not be working properly, including coil freeze ups, leaks, and damage to equipment caused by the heat generated by the furnace in the wintertime, to name just a few examples
But probably the most common reason why an AC unit isn't working properly is that its filter hasn't been changed recently, Hoffert said.
An air conditioner works by drawing warm air inside the home across coils that heat up a substance called Freon. Once transported outside, the condensed Freon is expanded into a gas, which removes the stored heat. From there, the cool air is pumped back into the house, the Freon is condensed once again and the process is repeated.
If the warm air in the home is unable to reach the coil because the furnace filter is clogged with debris, the coil sometimes freezes and the AC won't work as well, Hoffert said.
Having a dirty outside condenser unit is another common reason why an AC isn't working properly, although Hoffert said cleaning a condenser requires more specialization than does changing a filter on a regular basis.
Hoffert said it's also important to keep debris away from the outside unit, as it can affect its performance.
Generally speaking, Cornwell said an AC's life expectancy is 15-20 years. As far as how often they should be looked over by a professional, Hoffert said many homeowners call them every spring for a checkup, before temperatures begin to heat up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.