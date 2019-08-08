CADILLAC — When her mom told Rae Berwald she was doing a different type of math than her while balancing her checkbook, Berwald knew there was a problem.
She first started noticing something was wrong when her mom was not comfortable driving outside of town, which hadn't been the case before when she would drive from out of state to Michigan.
Her mom now had a fear of going places that she didn't know about. She would replace one word with another word and not realize it. Her behavior became erratic, she lost her confidence and she seemed to be less sure of herself.
Berwald’s mother had dementia.
Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability that is severe enough to interfere with daily life. Memory loss is an example and Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
According to the World Health Organization, around 50 million people have dementia worldwide. Every year there are nearly 10 million new cases.
The estimated proportion of the general population age 60 and over with dementia is between 5 to 8%. The total number of people with dementia is projected to reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 in 2050.
Rates are increasing and people need to know resources are out there, Berwald said.
Berwald is the sales and marketing director for the Curry House, an assisted living and memory care provider located in Cadillac. She helps people whose loved ones also have dementia and provides them with information and resources.
What is dementia?
Berwald said there is a lack of education about dementia. Some people think dementia is just memory loss but it is so much more than that.
There are a lot of different types. Alzheimer's is the most common and then vascular dementia. Lewey Body dementia is the type a lot of people did not know about until Robin Williams had it and it’s even possible to get other types like alcohol-related dementia.
They all affect the brain differently. None are curable and all will cause the person to die. Often times someone who has dementia is also struggling with heart disease or another health problem and they might succumb to that first, she said.
Somebody who is suffering from cancer can have the situation explained to them and understand what is going on. But for someone with dementia, their brain is altered, Berwald said.
What it’s like going through it
Berwald has a virtual dementia tour that people can go through. It is a licensed program and recreates what it could be like to have dementia.
People get gloves, something like spiky inserts in their shoes and they get instructions, but only once. There are several different parts to it and it’s very easy to get frustrated, she said.
That’s why it’s important for caretakers to know it’s OK to do certain things. It’s OK to pass notes to the doctor telling them about the loved one’s symptoms. It’s OK to tell little white lies to keep the person happy and peaceful.
Berwald said there was one Curry House resident who kept asking for her keys because she needed to drive home and make dinner for her husband. Her husband had been dead for years, but the caretakers told her they would find her keys.
If they had told the truth, it could have been traumatic for the woman. It’s like “Groundhog’s Day‘ except you hear every day that your loved ones are dead, Berwald said.
She said sometimes people will have hallucinations, delusions or will hear something on the news and think it’s happening to them.
“It’s really hard to differentiate sometimes between what’s real and what’s not,‘ she said.
Going through dementia is hard and so is watching a loved one go through it.
Gerald Schepers, a retired registered nurse, took care of his wife who had dementia at their home in Falmouth.
Just because he had been an RN didn’t mean it was any easier. It was still a lot of work. He would get a sitter for four hours just so he could shop without feeling rushed, he said.
As the disease progresses, his wife doesn’t recognize what’s going on anymore. When they were younger, she had wanted a log home. So they built one just for her. However, after the disease set in, he took her there and she said it wasn’t her home.
To some extent, it was almost a relief when she did pass away. They end up not being your partner anymore, the person you married. They’re a different person, Schepers said.
As for Berwald, when she and her son were taking care of her mom they “felt like prisoners.‘
They felt trapped. It was hard to do anything besides work or school when they needed to go home and take care of her.
Berwald’s mom had paranoia and thought her kids were talking to the doctors behind her back.
“My mom hated me for about eight months,‘ Berwald said.
Her mom would say she was mean, taking away her independence and doing these things to her.
“It’s tough not to take that personally,‘ she said.
Berwald with her personal experience with her mom dementia is always changing. When her mom lived with her, overnight she went from mobile to not being able figure out how to get out of bed.
“And we were scrambling,‘ Berwald said. “We were scrambling on what do we do now.‘
As dementia progresses it becomes more and more time-consuming. As someone loses their ability to do things they become frustrated and it’s important for them and the caretaker to take breaks from one another, she said.
However, no matter how hard it was she made it work and took care of her mom.
“Even if my mom didn't know who I was, she's still my mom,‘ Berwald said.
It’s growing and people need to know more
Berwald said there is a huge need in the community for dementia resources. The aging population is growing and more and more people are being diagnosed with dementia as they live longer.
The older you are the higher the chance you have of being diagnosed, but some people in their 30s or 40s do have it, though Berwald said she’s not sure what causes it.
She said it’s very frustrating when you’re a caretaker and loved ones, friends or family stop coming around.
“I have to put myself in their shoes,‘ she said. “They don’t know how to deal with it.‘
They don’t know how to react and they are waiting for an invite to say it’s OK to come visit.
Berwald said it’s a conversation she had. She reached out to some family and said visit and just smile. The loved one still knows they’re there and knows what a smile and a hug are.
There is definitely a need for resources and a support system for the caregivers, she said.
Caregivers are a big source of help to each other. Sometimes you just need to hear what you’re going through is normal.
You also do need to take a break from caregiving. It's like when you're on an airplane. You have to put the oxygen mask on yourself before you can help other people, she said.
Resources for those going through it
There is a dementia awareness and support group that meets at the Ardis Missaukee District Library on the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. There’s also a dementia awareness group that meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. at Curry House.
Schepers goes to the Curry House meetings. He is unique in going because his wife passed away three years ago and he's been through it, but he wants to share his experiences with the group.
He said a support system is so important and that you have to have people you can depend on. You need somebody you can call on who can give you a break.
“Care for the caregiver, that’s what it is,‘ he said.
Barbara and John Farkas, both in their 80s, also attend the meetings.
Right now John Farkas is doing really well. Sometimes he forgets stuff four times in a row but then so will she sometimes, Barbara Farkas said.
John Farkas hasn’t officially been diagnosed with dementia, but he takes medication for his memory and both his grandmother and his mom had it.
So he and his wife attend the meetings and prepare for the future, just in case.
“There are a lot of bumps in the road of life,‘ he said.
