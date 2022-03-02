CADILLAC — The technical start of the final stage of construction for Cadillac Area Public Schools was late last year, but Tuesday the project started in earnest.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said excitement was building with the start of the demolition of the old junior high school Tuesday.
“We are expecting the demolition to be done by the end of the month. There continues to be demolition in the interior of the junior high so we can maximize the schedule,” she said.
On Feb. 14, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start, and the asbestos abatement was the beginning stage.
As for the completion date, Brown said it should be completed by fall 2024.
Highlights of this final phase include renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, renovated classroom space in the 400 hall, including science, art and band rooms and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
There also will be new instructional technology, a new student commons/cafeteria that includes a performance space and break-out spaces for student groups, online learners, clubs and more.
There will be new collaborative spaces in the new academic wing, fully renovated bathrooms, new wellness center, new first-floor weight room, renovated robotics lab, renovated orchestra room with storage, new special education room with sensory space, new front offices with improved secure entry, new outdoor learning space, increased parking, new student entry with an enlarged corridor, new tennis courts, new parking lot lighting and stadium parking, new stadium bathrooms, entrance and fencing, new site walkways and sidewalks and renovated locker rooms.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The current and first phase started in January and is expected to be completed in the late fall 2023. This phase includes the demolition of the current junior high academic wing and the addition of a new classroom wing. A new entry, administrative offices, students commons/cafeteria, bathrooms, locker rooms, outdoor learning space and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.