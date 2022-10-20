Democrat Cathy Albro running against incumbent Republican John Roth in 104th House District

BUCKLEY — Two candidates will be facing off this November for the 104th District House of Representatives seat.
A sliver of Wexford County north of Manton and Mesick is in the 104th District, which also includes parts of Grand Traverse, Manistee, Benzie, Kalkaska and Antrim counties.
Candidates running in the 104th District are Bellaire resident Cathy Albro, who is running as a Democrat, and Interlochen resident John Roth, who is the Republican incumbent.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate to fill out questionnaire to give readers an idea who they are and where they stand on certain issues.
The Cadillac News left several messages with Roth but did not hear back by press time. The following are answers provided by Albro.
Cathy Albro
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
My 69 years of life experience have prepared me to represent the people of the 104th District. After working with abused and neglected children as a high school student, I decided to become a teacher. My degree in child development and elementary education from MSU led me to careers as a teacher, teacher of teachers, childcare center owner and advocate for public education. I am running to give people who have usually had no voice, an opportunity to speak up. I believe that we must invest in ALL people to strengthen our democracy, our communities and our families.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
The most important part of an elected official’s job is representing the best interests of their constituents. As a representative, I will spend much of my time listening and learning from the people I represent. The best way to solve our challenges is to work together with other legislators, local leaders, our Governor and Federal officials. I want to work with ALL serious colleagues, no matter their political party to be a very effective Representative.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
Many of the challenges we’re encountering today would be decreased drastically if we invested what is needed to insure our children grow up healthy with literacy and critical thinking skills, empathy and an eagerness to participate in our democracy.
Our public schools are currently rated 40th in the U.S. We must learn how this happened and work to quickly reverse the trajectory. This will entail strategic funding and policy initiatives that prioritize the well-being of our children.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
Our Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, has proven there are no major issues with election security. Promote the Vote (Proposal 2) will make it easier for all eligible voters to exercise this important right and increase security.
• How can the state help to address the issue of rising costs and inflation?
Inflation is the result of the convergence of many different causes, most not under the control of state leaders. State legislators should hold corporations making huge profits from price gauging.
We have more authority over saving families’ money through lower childcare costs, better public transportation, more affordable housing, broadband and healthcare, and support for local farmers.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
This is actually happening now. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provides $100 million to Michigan to ensure high-speed Internet services are affordable and accessible. Governor Whitmer has opened the Michigan High Speed Internet Office to oversee this huge endeavor to map the needs and hold providers accountable.
• What is your stance on the issue of abortion? What do you think the law in Michigan should be concerning abortion?
I believe that it should be up to anyone with a uterus to make a family planning decision for themselves. I am voting YES on Proposal 3 and encourage all voters to do the same. We would all like to see fewer abortions and, if abortion does occur, as early in a pregnancy as possible. Making abortion illegal isn’t the solution. It only makes abortion less safe and discriminates in favor of higher wealth people. We know that abortion rates go down when teenagers are provided with comprehensive sex education, contraception is easily available to all who engage in sex and health care is accessible and affordable.
• Workforce shortages are an issue for many employers in Northern Michigan. Do you have any ideas on how to entice more working-age people to the region?
When we examine the reasons for the shortages, people need affordable high-quality childcare, affordable housing, food and transportation, and training/education close to their communities, better public schools, and more livable wages and benefits. I would have said broadband, too, but that problem is on its way to being solved. Let’s invest in solving the barriers to employment.
• Do you have any ideas on how to improve educational outcomes for students in Michigan schools?
INVEST! Our public schools have suffered from continual, purposeful, disinvestment for decades.
We should have a minimum $2,000 per pupil increase and more for children living in low-wealth communities and special needs children. We have a critical teacher shortage that needs to be solved immediately, starting with better compensation and respect.
I was a teacher and worked with teachers all over the country to develop engaging curriculum. We know that children (and all people) learn best when their basic needs are met and they are engaged in the process and content of learning. We must revise our curriculums and methodologies to engage students (and increase literacy), reducing class sizes, and greatly reducing the trauma of poverty.
• Is there anything the state can do to incentivize more manufacturing companies such as the EV battery plant in Big Rapids to set up shop in Michigan?
We should be concerned about future food security. Northern Michigan is a great place to grow healthy food. We could expand our economy with more food processing and value-added products. With high-speed internet soon to be arriving in rural Michigan, this area could be a thriving tech market with people working from home. And, yes, more manufacturing is possible. We must diversify our tourism economy in Northern Michigan, and solving the challenges to house, feed, transport and educate workers (the true wealth creators) must come first. I am also in favor of investing in small businesses — especially co-ops and employee-owned businesses. I got my entrepreneurial start with a loan guaranteed from the SBA, and it led to 30 years in business and employing up to 90 people.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
No
