Democrat Nate Bailey, Republican Tom Kunse running for 100th District House seat

Two candidates are in the running for the Michigan House of Representatives 100th District seat this November.
Osceola County is in the 100th District, which includes Mecosta, most of Clare and Lake County east of Luther.
Candidates running in the 100th District are Reed City resident Nate Bailey, who is running as a Democrat, and Clare resident Tom Kunse, who is running as a Republican.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire to give readers an idea who they are and where they stand on certain issues.
The Cadillac News reached out to Bailey and left several messages but did not hear back by press time.
Tom Kunse
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I’m 51 years old, married to my wife Janet for 24 years. We have two adult children. My undergraduate is in Mechanical Engineering, and I have a master’s degree in Nuclear Physics — BUT we cannot confuse education with intelligence. Approach to Government: We can do amazing things if we don’t worry about who gets the credit. I have experience working with all kinds of people. I don’t need limelight; I want to solve problems and move on. For fun I officiated hockey and basketball. I’m a terrible speller. I’m the youngest (and favorite) of three children. Favorite Food: just about anything. I love to read — almost exclusively non-fiction.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
a. I am a pragmatic problem solver. I have been a small business owner (in transportation) for nearly 30 years. Every day we have a new opportunity to solve problems and move forward. My experience on the Grant Township (Clare County) Board has been productive and has shown me that we need to keep government small and local — that is what is most responsive to our citizens.
b. I truly care. I want to help those in my community and the best way I have found to do this is with timely, logical, and realistic solutions, whether that is politics, business, or life.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
a. The economy: There is a recession coming and government spending is to blame. We need to spend less money. We are burdening future generations with debt.
b. Partisan Politics: I have high hopes of having an adult conversation in Lansing. Name calling is unproductive. Get off social media and go meet your neighbors. We can find common ground to build on. If those in Lansing can accomplish civil discourse ... those in our communities can too.
c. Energy: We need an “all of the above” energy solution, including nuclear power. Wind and solar are fine but they are not practical for uninterrupted supply.
d. Infrastructure: If MDOT can’t efficiently build and maintain our roads, I will find a company who can. We deserve contractors who stand behind their work for the life of the project. The people of Michigan deserve quality infrastructure for what we pay in taxes every year.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
Photo ID to vote is a reasonable requirement. Our Precinct and County Clerks do a great job with elections. It is a terrible idea to allow multiple days of voting — that allows for multiple security issues. It also creates an economic burden on the polling locations with the additional staffing. Vote in person on one day, with a Photo ID. I like paper ballots and serial numbers on ballots. If we can number every dollar bill, we can number our ballots.
• How can the state help to address the issue of rising costs and inflation?
a. When the State gets federal money, we should paydown our long-term debt including the underfunded state retirement plans. There is an economic recession coming and we need to be prepared for a reduction in tax revenue. The State does not control monetary policy, but I would ask the Federal Government to stop printing dollars.
b. Lower taxes: We make better decisions about our own lives than Lansing or Washington. Let people keep more of what they earn to battle rising costs.
c. Supply and Demand are economic laws, not political policies. If we increase oil supply (drill our own oil and supply our own energy) it will lower the cost of fuel and lower inflation.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
We need a carrot and a stick — we need to partner with existing providers and strongly encourage them to expand their footprint. If they bid on an area and it does not get developed, they should be prohibited from expanding for 10 years. Smaller internet providers are squeezed out and they need to be utilized to help fill in some of the missing service areas. I am adamantly opposed to government takeover of internet providers. We need free market competition.
• What is your stance on the issue of abortion? What do you think the law in Michigan should be concerning abortion?
I believe that life begins at conception and abortion should be avoided when possible. Life of the mother is an exception. Prop 3 is extreme and is not the answer.
• Workforce shortages are an issue for many employers in Northern Michigan. Do you have any ideas on how to entice more working-age people to the region?
a. We live in an amazingly beautiful State. Lots of open space, friendly people, and a low cost of living. We need to welcome remote workers (with broadband access) and promote our quality of life and cost of living. Highlighting our low crime when compared to big cities.
b. Education. People want to send their kids to good schools. Communities that embrace education will prosper. This is a choice for local communities.
c. Housing: Where are the workers going to live? We need better access to housing for all economic ranges. Again, local communities can decide how hard to make it to get permits to build a new house.
• Do you have any ideas on how to improve educational outcomes for students in Michigan schools?
a. Parents need to be involved. Go to parent Teacher Conferences. Read to your children. Help with homework. Meet the teachers and let them know you are available.
b. Parents need to be responsible for their children. If your child is disrupting class, they are taking away education opportunities from the rest of the students. We cannot allow 24 kids to suffer because of one child who cannot act appropriately. I’m certainly not advocating for kids to be removed from school, but they need to be in the appropriate classrooms.
c. Education is a calling not just a job. It is a tough position and good teachers need to be well compensated. I’ve started working with Teachers and Administrators to find an equitable way to evaluate educators.
• Is there anything the state can do to incentivize more manufacturing companies such as the EV battery plant in Big Rapids to set up shop in Michigan?
When the state and local municipalities lower their tax burden, it attracts business. Consider what would happen if we lowered the tax burden for everyone. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. We need to be business friendly with simple regulations and a low, easy to understand tax policy. The government should not pick winners and losers — we should level the playing field and lower the burden for all.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
a. No, I have never been convicted.
b. No, I have never been arrested.
c. No, I don’t have an overdue library book.
d. I did get a speeding ticket when I was 22, and yes, I deserved it.
