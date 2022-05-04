Demolition of old G and D building begins

CADILLAC — Crews recently began razing the empty building next to the Cadillac Lofts that for years was the location of G and D Pizza and Party Store.
An excavator was at G and D Tuesday, scooping up piles of debris and dumping them into a truck parked along Chapin Street. Around mid-day, the walls of the structure were almost all knocked down.
Demolition of G and D marks the beginning of the second phase of the Cadillac Lofts development, which is expected to eventually culminate in the construction of a second L-shaped building at the site.
The first phase, which included the demolition of the old Olson’s grocery store and Emmington Insurance building, removal of the clocktower (which is expected to be incorporated into the White Pine Trail trailhead expansion project) and construction of the first four-story building, started in early 2019 and was finished by summer of 2020.
Since its completion, the top three floors of the first building have been filled with occupants and two businesses have moved into the bottom floor — Jimmy John’s and Papa John’s pizzeria. Prior to demolition work, Jimmy John’s and Papa John’s customers had been using the area next to the old G and D building as a parking lot.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia commented recently that they were “eagerly anticipating” the demolition of the old G and D building.
Peccia said the local legislative process of approving the Cadillac Lofts plan is finalized and developers Michigan Community Capital have all the approvals needed to proceed with the second phase.
As the second phase gets underway, Peccia said they’ll be working with MCC to incentivize the project in order to help with the financing process.
According to previous Cadillac News reporting on the $9.2 million first phase, funding for the Lofts came from a variety of sources, including a bank loan obtained by MCC and state dollars. Local dollars came from a brownfield tax capture mechanism.
While it remains to be seen exactly how the second phase will be financed, the city’s proposed Capital Improvement Program for 2022-2023 already budgets $400,000 in public infrastructure improvements around the south end of the block.
Peccia said this work will be similar to what they did on the north end when the first building was constructed, including upgrades to streets, parking, sidewalks and lighting.
While the old G and D building is no more, the pizzeria has been operating out of their new location at the former Weidner Ford Lincoln Mercury building for some time.
