MERRITT — Demolition of the Merritt School building is under way.
Missaukee County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel said the county’s Land Bank Authority decided to demolish the building after feeling they didn’t receive any viable projects that had enough funding to save it.
According to their consultants, she said they think it would’ve cost around $1 million to revitalize it.
“The land bank tried every different angle to try to get a professional developer in there with enough funding,” she said.
“I know that there has been some differences of opinion on how much it would have taken to remediate and bring the school back to life, but the land bank at the end determined that it would be significant.”
The school has sat vacant since 2007 and was taken ownership of by the land bank in 2019. Through the state’s Blight Elimination Program, Vogel said the county received $200,000 to address blight in the area.
She said this program is designed to help rural communities remove blighted properties. A portion of the money from this program will also be used by Lake City to demolish the old bakery building next to 2 The Moon Bakery on Main Street.
“This (program) may never happen again, so we’re trying to use the money the best way that we can,” Vogel said.
Once the building is torn down, it’ll leave 4.74 acres of vacant land available. Vogel said the land bank still has to discuss plans for what to do with the land.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.