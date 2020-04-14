CADILLAC — Early Wednesday morning, flashing emergency lights will greet Munson's Cadillac Hospital workers as they switch shifts.
The demonstration, organized by Cadillac Polic Department's Officer Brandon Grumm, is meant to show support for hospital workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cadillac Hospital is one of Munson Healthcare's designated COVID-19 care centers.
“Officer Brandon Grumm of the Cadillac Police Department approached the administration with the idea to hold a demonstration to show support for all of the staff at Munson of Cadillac Hospital after seeing that departments in other areas had shown their support," said Capt. Eric Eller, in a news release announcing the event. "We thought it was a fantastic idea. Officer Grumm contacted the other First Responders in the area and planned the demonstration and coordinated with Cadillac Munson. It is important that as a community we show our support of one another. We will get through this and rebound working together as a community."
Eller, reached by phone Monday, did not have an estimate for how many law enforcement officers would be participating, but said that in addition to Cadillac police, first responders (fire, police and EMT) from both Wexford and Missaukee Counties, Michigan State Police are expected to participate.
The demonstration will start at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, around the time the shift change begins at the hospital, Eller said.
First responders will stage their vehicles around the hospital, with emergency lights flashing. Some streets may be partially blocked due to the number and size of the vehicles; however, Eller said that access to the hospital will not be impacted.
The demonstration is expected to last for an hour.
Hospital workers are particularly at risk for contracting COVID-19, which is highly contagious.
"First responders understand the constant stress these workers are facing and want to show our appreciation for them and their sacrifice to the communities they serve," Eller said in a news release.
Of course, first responders will be observing social distancing guidelines that are meant to slow the spread of the disease by prevening people from unknowingly passing the virus to one another.
"(We're going to) keep everybody in their vehicles," Eller said.
