CADILLAC — When 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore addressed the prosecution, defense and galley Friday at the sentencing of Demont Glenn Storm, he said the incidents leading up to the shooting death of Jayce Thompson were a series of bad choices.
He said several incidents that preceded the shooting were a tragic tale of a series of bad choices that ultimately led to the loss of life. He said it started with the party in the woods, the drinking that occurred at the party, the fight that involved the same people a few weeks before, and the people at the party who chanted for Thompson to fight and beat up Storm.
All of those things added to this tale that ended with Storm shooting and killing Thompson.
Elmore then took a moment to say that no matter what he decided to do during sentencing, the fact remained that Thompson would still be gone and Storm would be separated from his family. Even if he gave Storm the maximum sentence, it will not bring the deceased young man back.
He questioned how he could put a value on the time served for the life taken or the time lost by Storm and his family.
He ended his comments by saying that the Christmas holiday was quickly approaching. He said it probably wasn't going to be a happy time for the families involved in this case but he hoped that both families remembered the meaning of the holiday. That a life was born for love and forgiveness.
As for Storm's sentence, Elmore sentenced him to two years in prison for the felony firearms conviction with 433 days credit and 16 months to five years in prison with 433 days credit for the carrying a concealed weapon conviction. Those two sentences were to be served concurrently.
He then was sentenced to at least 70 months and up to 15 years in prison with no days credit for the voluntary manslaughter conviction. That sentence, however, was to be served consecutively to the other two sentences. He also was ordered to pay $334 in fines.
Before Elmore rendered the sentence, three members of Jayce Thompson's family gave victim impact statements. They included his mother Mikaila Dixon-Squires and his uncle and aunt Tom and Kelli Gates.
During those comments, all three talked about the experiences they would not have with Thompson. They talked about Thompson's kind nature and how he stuck up for everyone and likely would have stuck up for Storm.
"I want my child back. I want him home with me and not in an urn," Dixon-Squires sobs as she gave her statement. "He is supposed to be home with me. You took him from me."
When Kelli Gates addressed Storm, she told the 20-year-old her nephew could have been friends. They each had a lot of shared experiences. Both were homeless and couch-surfing. Both had rough patches during their lives and there were many resemblances. She also told Storm that she didn't hate him, and it would give her peace if he would admit that Thompson didn't bully him like was portrayed by the defense counsel during the trial.
She also asked Elmore to give him the maximum sentence possible.
"I pray it's the maximum he can get. Demont needs a lot of help. I'm scared he will hurt another person," she said.
Tom Gates said he never understood what depression was until this incident. Now he understands and feels for anyone dealing with it. He also said he believes in second chances because he was one of the people who benefited from one. He also said he was sorry for the situation that everyone in this incident was in but he wanted to say that his nephew was the victim of this incident.
Storm sat stoically during the three impact statements. When it was his turn to speak, he addressed Thompson's family.
"I just want to sincerely apologize for the loss and void that I have caused you guys. I know no matter what I do or say is gonna change that," he said. "I fully understand I’m dealing with the consequence of my actions. I apologize for sincerely the void and loss I caused each and every one of you, family, friends, everybody."
After the courtroom was cleared, Wexford and Missaukee County Chief Public Defender Robert Champion said his client is accepting responsibility, accepting the sentence and will take the opportunity to make amends. He also said his client was not planning on appealing the sentences and he believed it was fair and appropriate.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Elmore's sentence was within the guidelines but less than what the Department of Corrections recommended for the voluntary manslaughter conviction. He said the guidelines for the minimum sentence was between 43 and 86 months, so it was toward the top of the guidelines but not as high as the recommendation of 84 months for the minimum sentence.
"I understand where the judge came from. Obviously, there is no good way this case could conclude. In the end, the jury decided what they decided so we have to base sentence within the guidelines," he said.
He also said he hoped both families could move forward and begin to heal. But to an extent, Wiggins said there is never going to be the closure they are after because every holiday will bring up memories, and every birthday they don't celebrate, they are going to wish their loved one is there.
"So, we all talk about closure, but I don't think full closure will ever come," he said.
Thompson, 19, of Mancelona was killed in the early morning of Oct. 2, 2021, during a bonfire party in Hanover Township of Wexford County. Before that night, Thompson and Storm had a previous altercation that caused Storm to be hospitalized.
Testimony showed Storm was not familiar with the people or where the gathering was held, but attended the bonfire party on Oct. 1-2, 2021, to meet a woman he had been talking to online. During this roughly month-long online interaction, testimony showed Storm sent the woman pictures and videos using guns, including the possible murder weapon.
Eventually, the night the shooting happened, testimony and evidence showed Storm started talking to one of Thompson’s friends who hosted the previous party where the 20-year-old man and the victim first fought. While they struggled to figure out how they knew each other, testimony showed the two eventually put the pieces together. That is when Thompson’s friend, Cameron Wayne, went to find him.
Testimony showed a verbal confrontation between Storm and Thompson occurred and eventually, the 20-year-old Traverse City man went to another area of the Oct. 1-2, 2021 bonfire party. After the confrontation, testimony showed Storm was staring at Thompson from the other side of the fire and they eventually had a stare-down.
Another verbal confrontation occurred, but this time it became physical. Testimony showed a shoving match ensued and after Storm and Thompson had fallen to the ground, Storm got up, drew his gun and shot at Thompson.
Testimony showed he shot six times, but the prosecution and defense differed on whether Storm shot at Thompson or if he shot in the air. Regardless, a single bullet hit Thompson and it proved to be fatal.
Testimony showed a cell phone belonging to Storm, earbuds and the purple Ruger 380 pistol used in the shooting were found, as well as a cigarette box and flashlight. Six bullet casings were found and testimony showed three matched the gun used in the shooting. The other three were found to be inconclusive, according to expert testimony.
The bullet removed from Thompson’s body and a bullet fragment found near Thompson’s body also were matched to the Ruger 380, according to testimony.
Testimony claimed Storm was afraid for his life and he pulled out the gun, not to kill someone, but in self-defense.
