CADILLAC — After four days, a jury rendered a verdict in the murder trial of Demont Storm.
While that verdict included guilty pleas to voluntary manslaughter, felony firearms and carrying a concealed weapon, some members of the family of victim Jayce Alexander Thompson were not happy. The 20-year-old Traverse City man was charged with open murder and the prosecution was looking for a first-degree premeditated murder conviction.
The jury, however, didn’t see it that way and found Storm guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. He was found guilty of the other two offenses as charged.
After 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore excused the jury and shortly after the proceedings, Thompson’s mother and aunt started yelling and pointing at the other side of the courtroom and Storm’s family. They yelled obscenities and made claims that Storm’s parents failed their son and that they would have to live with the fact that their son killed Thompson.
Those family and friends in attendance were moved out of the courtroom by the bailiff and other members of the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office. They also had to be cleared from the parking lot of the Wexford County Courthouse.
After the courtroom was cleared, Wexford and Missaukee County Chief Public Defender Robert Champion said the trial stemmed from an unfortunate situation and one where there was no winner. He had no other comment regarding the case, the trial or the verdict.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said from his office overlooking courthouse parking lot and the crowd of Thompson’s friends and family congregating there, he would have liked to have seen a guilty verdict to at least second-degree murder. That, however, was up to the jury to make the decision. He also said what he was able to prove and looking at it from Storm’s shoes and a reasonable person’s shoes, the jury determined it was voluntary manslaughter.
While there are always things that could be done differently, Wiggins said he felt the trial went pretty much as he anticipated it would, with the only exception being the final verdict. He also said he hoped there was closure for both families.
“I hope that everybody is able to accept the verdict. These are always tough things to have to live with and tough things to experience,” he said. “But in the end, that’s how our justice system works.”
For there to be a voluntary manslaughter verdict, the jury had to contend with several factors.
The prosecutor first had to prove that Storm caused Thompson’s death and, in this case, that he died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest. Next, the prosecutor had to prove Storm had one of three states of mind.
These states of mind include he intended to kill Thompson, or he intended to do great bodily harm, or he knowingly created a very high risk of death or great bodily harm knowing that death or such harm would be the likely result of his actions. The final hurdle to proving voluntary manslaughter was that Storm caused Thompson’s death without lawful excuse or justification.
While both voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter are similar in those factors, there is a difference, according to People v. Booker, 208 Mich.App. 163, 527 N.W.2d 42 (1994). In that caselaw, voluntary manslaughter is the intentional killing mitigated by heat of passion, while involuntary manslaughter is unintentional killing.
First-degree murder in contrast means the prosecutor had to prove Storm caused Thompson’s death and that he intended to kill Thompson. The prosecution also had to prove that Storm premeditated to kill Thompson or thought things out beforehand. Finally, the prosecution had to prove Thompson’s killing was deliberate and that Storm considered the pros and cons of the killing, and thought about and chose those actions before he did it. Finally, the killing was not justified, excused or done under circumstances that reduce it to a lesser crime.
When he is sentenced in the next four to six weeks, Storm faces up to 15 years in prison on the voluntary manslaughter conviction, two years in prison consecutively and preceding any other term of imprisonment for the felony firearms conviction and up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines on the other weapons offense.
Thompson, 19, of Mancelona was killed in the early morning of Oct. 2, 2021, during a bonfire party in Hanover Township of Wexford County. Before that night, Thompson and Storm had a previous altercation that caused Storm to be hospitalized.
Storm was not familiar with the people or where the gathering was held, but attended the bonfire party on Oct. 1-2, 2021, to meet a woman he had been talking to online. During this roughly month-long online interaction, testimony showed Storm sent the woman pictures and videos using guns, including the possible murder weapon.
Eventually, the night the shooting happened, testimony and evidence showed Storm started talking to one of Thompson’s friends who hosted the previous party where the 20-year-old man and the victim first fought. While they struggled to figure out how they knew each other, testimony showed the two eventually put the pieces together. That is when Thompson’s friend, Cameron Wayne, went to find him.
Testimony showed a verbal confrontation between Storm and Thompson occurred and eventually, the 20-year-old Traverse City man went to another area of the Oct. 1-2, 2021 bonfire party. After the confrontation, testimony showed Storm was staring at Thompson from the other side of the fire and they eventually had a stare-down.
Another verbal confrontation occurs, but this time it became physical. Testimony showed a shoving match ensued and after Storm and Thompson had fallen to the ground, Storm got up, drew his gun and shot at Thompson.
Testimony showed he shot six times, but the prosecution and defense differed on whether Storm shot at Thompson or if he shot in the air. Regardless, a single bullet hit Thompson and it proved to be fatal.
Testimony showed a cell phone belonging to Storm, earbuds and the purple Ruger 380 pistol used in the shooting were found, as well as a cigarette box and flashlight. Six bullet casings were found and testimony showed three matched the gun used in the shooting. The other three were found to be inconclusive, according to expert testimony.
The bullet removed from Thompson’s body and a bullet fragment found near Thompson’s body also were matched to the Ruger 380, according to testimony.
Testimony claimed Storm was afraid for his life and he pulled out the gun, not to kill someone, but in self-defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.