Den Houten announces run

LAKE CITY — Missaukee County’s prosecutor is aiming to keep his job.
David Den Houten was appointed as prosecutor a little over a year ago, on Jan. 1, 2019, following Melissa Ransom’s election as judge. Den Houten previously served as a public defender.
Now, he’s running for election.
Den Houten said he’d delayed his announcement due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has curtailed public events, but is announcing his run on Monday, March 30, 2020 due to the looming filing deadline on April 21, 2020.
Den Houten, who filed as a Republican, hopes “to continue working with others to ensure that victims have a voice and that defendants are held accountable in this environment of criminal justice reform,‘ he said in a news release. “In these trying times, we need a Prosecutor’s office that is conservative and shares the values of Missaukee County.‘
Den Houten said he would “continue to make combating illegal drugs, violent crime, repeat offenders, and impaired drivers the top priorities of the Prosecutor’s Office.‘
The Missaukee County prosecutor election is held at the same time as the presidential election; every four years in November.
